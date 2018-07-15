medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

What Are the Genetic Factors that Cause Preterm Birth?

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 15, 2018 at 4:31 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mutations in a gene involved in steroid signaling may cause preterm birth, report Johanna Huusko of the University of Oulu and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and colleagues. The study involved European mothers who had experienced at least one early delivery. The researchers report their findings in PLOS Genetics.
What Are the Genetic Factors that Cause Preterm Birth?
What Are the Genetic Factors that Cause Preterm Birth?

Preterm birth, which occurs before 37 weeks, is a leading cause of infant mortality and can cause developmental delays and problems with learning, vision and hearing that persist into adulthood.

Behavioral factors, such as smoking, drinking and stress can all contribute to early labor, but despite numerous studies, the genetic factors that increase the odds of preterm birth are poorly understood.

Huusko and her colleagues attempted to identify potentially damaging genetic variants in mothers from families with a history of unexplained preterm births. They sequenced all of the DNA that holds instructions for making proteins from 17 Finnish mothers and 93 pairs of Danish sisters and discovered that a few women from both groups carried mutations in a gene called HSPA1L.

This gene codes for a "molecular chaperone" that helps new proteins to fold correctly, and prevents proteins from clumping together inside cells. Additional experiments in cell cultures showed these mutations likely interfere with proper functioning of the chaperone within the cells that line the uterus, as they prepare for and maintain a pregnancy.

Mutations in HSPA1L are rare, even in this population of mothers with a history of preterm birth. But the discovery can help point researchers toward related signaling pathways, whose disruption may be contributing to early births.

HSPA1L is involved in a steroid signaling pathway where it helps tamp down inflammation and suppress the immune system. Overall, the findings suggest that future studies should investigate steroid signaling as a possible factor in whether a woman delivers early, or carries a baby to term.

The authors add: "Defining genetic contributors to preterm birth risk has proven challenging for many reasons - heterogeneous causes that increase risk and the added complexity of two interacting genomes, the mother and the fetus. A strength in this study is the family-based design which can further refine the list of contributing rare variants. HSPA1L is a very plausible, and now well supported, risk modifier for preterm birth, but not one that we paid attention to before this work."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth

Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth

Vaginal progesterone is effective in reducing preterm birth and neonatal morbidity and mortality in women with a mid-trimester sonographic short cervix.

Risk of Preterm Birth Determined by Mother's Cervical Bacteria

Risk of Preterm Birth Determined by Mother's Cervical Bacteria

The presence of cervicovaginal microbiota are significantly associated with preterm labor.

World Prematurity Day: Let Them Thrive

World Prematurity Day: Let Them Thrive

November 17 is recognized as the World Prematurity Day every year to raise awareness about premature birth and to bring down the risk factors that trigger them.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Ever wondered how your intelligence level is different from others? learn more about how genetic makeup can guide intelligence during your lifespan

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Christianson Syndrome Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...