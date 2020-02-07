by Colleen Fleiss on  July 2, 2020 at 4:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Weekly Exercise Levels Linked to Lower Death Risk
Meeting the recommended weekly physical activity is associated with lower risk of death, revealed study published by The BMJ today.

The survival benefits are similar regardless of intensity of activity, although they are slightly higher for vigorous than light to moderate activity, the findings show.

Inadequate physical activity is a worldwide public health issue. It has been estimated that physical inactivity was responsible for 6-10% of the global burden of major chronic non-communicable diseases and 9% of early deaths in 2008 at a cost of $53.8 billion to healthcare systems worldwide in 2013.


Growing evidence that physical activity may prevent many chronic diseases and reduce mortality has led to governments setting out recommended activity levels.

The 2018 US guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity per week. They also suggest adults should engage in muscle strengthening activity of moderate or greater intensity on at least two days per week.

But evidence that meeting these recommendations is linked to reduced mortality is unclear.

So an international team of researchers set out to determine the association between sufficient physical activity according to the 2018 US guidelines and death from any cause as well as eight specific causes including cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, chronic lower respiratory tract diseases, accidents and injuries, Alzheimer's disease, and diabetes.

Their findings are based on 479,856 US adults aged 18-85 years who reported the amount of leisure time spent in aerobic physical activity and muscle strengthening activity per week as part of the National Health Interview Surveys from 1997 to 2014.

This data was then linked to national death records over an average of nearly nine years.

During the study period, only 16% (76,384) participants fully met the recommended activity levels and 59,819 participants died.

Compared with participants who did not meet the recommended activity levels, those who engaged in sufficient muscle strengthening activity had an 11% lower risk of death from any cause, while those who engaged in sufficient aerobic activity had a 29% lower risk of death from any cause.

Those who fully met the recommended activity levels - both sufficient muscle strengthening and aerobic activities - achieved even larger survival benefits (40% lower risk of death from any cause).

In addition, adults who engaged in sufficient aerobic activity were at reduced risk of death from all eight specific causes, while those who engaged in sufficient strengthening activity were at reduced risk of death from three causes (CVD, cancer, and chronic lower respiratory tract disease).

This is an observational study, so can't establish cause, and relied on participants self-reporting activity levels. But the authors also point out some strengths, including the large sample size representative of the US population, and their ability to adjust for potentially influential factors, such as lifestyle and underlying conditions.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
Top 14 Fibromyalgia-Friendly Exercises
Fibromyalgia may be incurable but your life doesn't have to come to a standstill. Here are some of the best exercises for fibromyalgia that will help ease the pain.
READ MORE
Exercise can Trigger Beneficial Breast Milk Compound
Staying active during and after pregnancy may pass along a lifetime of health benefits to the baby through breastmilk. Exercise triggers a compound present in breast milk that decreases a baby's lifelong risks of serious health problems such as ...
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDeath FactsTips to Live LongerBereavementExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training Program