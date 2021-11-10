Steroid may Help Cancer Patients Survive Longer

Advertisement

"Previous research has reported that in cancers in which the immune system controls cancer growth, the positive and negative effects of dexamethasone balance each other, so there is no benefit. Ours is the first large study to show that for a wide variety of cancers where the immune system does not play a major role, the positive effects seem to predominate."Researchers analyzed the records of 74,058 patients who had surgeries to remove non-immunogenic cancerous tumors between 2005 and 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and between 2007 and 2015 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.Around 34% patients received dexamethasone during surgery. After 90 days, 209 (0.83%) of the patients who had received dexamethasone died vs. 1,543 (3.2%) of patients who did not receive the drug.Those who received the drug still had a 21% reduced risk of dying within one year after surgery. A second analysis determined dexamethasone was particularly beneficial for patients with cancers of the ovary, uterus or cervix."Based on our data, physician anesthesiologists should feel more confident in administering dexamethasone to patients undergoing surgery for non-immunogenic cancers," said Dr. Schaefer. "It not only helps with nausea, but it also may result in improved survival."Source: Medindia