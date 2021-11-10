About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Steroid may Help Cancer Patients Survive Longer

by Angela Mohan on October 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM
Font : A-A+

Steroid may Help Cancer Patients Survive Longer

Cancer patients may survive longer if given dexamethasone drug during surgery. Mortality rate is three times more in patients who did not receive dexamethasone compared to those who received the drug, as per the team of researchers.

Dexamethasone can improve mid- to long-term outcomes in patients with non-immunogenic cancers like sarcoma and cancers of the breast, uterus, ovary, esophagus, pancreas, thyroid, bones and joints.

Advertisement


"Dexamethasone has positive and negative effects — it inhibits cancer growth, but also suppresses the immune system," said Maximilian Schaefer, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and director of the Center for Anesthesia Research Excellence, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston.

"Previous research has reported that in cancers in which the immune system controls cancer growth, the positive and negative effects of dexamethasone balance each other, so there is no benefit. Ours is the first large study to show that for a wide variety of cancers where the immune system does not play a major role, the positive effects seem to predominate."
Advertisement

Researchers analyzed the records of 74,058 patients who had surgeries to remove non-immunogenic cancerous tumors between 2005 and 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and between 2007 and 2015 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

Around 34% patients received dexamethasone during surgery. After 90 days, 209 (0.83%) of the patients who had received dexamethasone died vs. 1,543 (3.2%) of patients who did not receive the drug.

Those who received the drug still had a 21% reduced risk of dying within one year after surgery. A second analysis determined dexamethasone was particularly beneficial for patients with cancers of the ovary, uterus or cervix.

"Based on our data, physician anesthesiologists should feel more confident in administering dexamethasone to patients undergoing surgery for non-immunogenic cancers," said Dr. Schaefer. "It not only helps with nausea, but it also may result in improved survival."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Telehealth Success Spurs a Call Towards COVID-19 Patient’s ...
20% Opioid-naive Patients Use Opioids Three Months After Sur... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cannabis Drug Abuse Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Anabolic Steroids Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Are Steroids Bad For You? 

Recommended Reading
Nausea and Vomiting
Nausea and Vomiting
Nausea and vomiting is a common problem that could be caused by conditions affecting the digestive ....
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect...
Are Steroids Bad For You?
Are Steroids Bad For You?
Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, witho...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close