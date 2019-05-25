medindia

Volume Overload in Patients Initiating Peritoneal Dialysis Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 25, 2019 at 8:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with kidney failure who initiated peritoneal dialysis, scientists have identified substantial volume overload, or too much fluid in the body. The findings of the study are published in CJASN.
Volume Overload in Patients Initiating Peritoneal Dialysis Examined
Volume Overload in Patients Initiating Peritoneal Dialysis Examined

The study also revealed variations in practice of care across different geographic regions. This variation was associated with differences in degree of volume overload.

Individuals with kidney failure who are undergoing hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis often experience fluid overload. To examine the implications of this condition, Wim Van Biesen, MD, PhD (University Hospital Ghent, in Belgium) and his colleagues designed a study to assess patients' health and fluid volume over time after initiating peritoneal dialysis. It's thought that actively managing volume overload may reduce the risk of technique failure (transfer from peritoneal dialysis to hemodialysis) and prolong patient survival.

In the study of 1,054 patients from 28 countries who were examined every 3 months, volume overload before the start of dialysis amounted to an average of 1.9 L and decreased to 1.2 L during the first year. After 3 years of follow-up, the average relative volume overload in patients was lower than at the start in participants from all regions except those of Latin American, where it increased. The investigators concluded that volume overload is already present before the start of dialysis, and it tends to improve over the first 6 months and stabilize afterwards.

At all time points, males and participants with diabetes were at a higher risk of experiencing volume overload. Also, volume overload was associated with a higher risk of premature death. The study revealed different treatment practices to address volume overload across dialysis centres and regions.

"We intended to associate practices of peritoneal dialysis--use of hypertonic exchanges, use of automated peritoneal dialysis vs. continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, use of icodextrin, and use of diuretics--with technique failure. Our main finding is that the association between technique failure and fluid overload is dependent upon centre size and thus presumably experience within the treating centre," said Dr. Van Biesen.

In an accompanying Patient Voice editorial, Shari Gilford shared her experience of peritoneal dialysis, both ambulatory and automated, for 7 years. She also questioned why patients in Latin America had a different outcome than those from other regions.

"If there are factors other than dialysate type, dialysate concentrate, or diet which make it more difficult for patients to control their volume overload, patients need to be made aware of this," she wrote. "Based on my own experience [in hot vs. cold seasons], I wonder if the year-round hotter climate of Latin America, as opposed to most other regions in the study which have cold seasons, could have been a factor for fluid overload leading to increased mortality. Continued study of this variable might improve outcomes for peritoneal dialysis patients who live in warmer climes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Quiz on Dialysis

Dialysis is a common procedure performed in patients with kidney failure, especially those who are awaiting kidney transplantation. Test your knowledge on dialysis by taking this ...

Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation

Animation showing Pyeloplasty surgical operation to relieve obstruction of the pelvi-ureteric junction of the kidney.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Peritonitis

Peritonitis, an inflammation of the peritoneum, is caused due to a bacterial or fungal infection that results mostly from rupture of an abdominal viscus.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Peritoneal Cancer Pleural Effusion Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Peritonitis 

What's New on Medindia

Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!

Hand Sanitizers - Interesting Facts You Must Know

Health Benefits of Buttermilk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive