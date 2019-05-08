Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Easily Noticeable Symptoms

Appetite loss Paler skin Loss of vision Heart palpitations Lack of breath Constipation or diarrhea Memory loss Depression



If you think your affected with vitamin B12 defieciency. It's advisable to seek the advice of your local GP.Altering your diet according to your needs is the most advisable.



Try to get more of the nutrient your system by consuming more meat, oily fish, and eggs.



Alternatively, vegetarians can increase their intakes by consuming fortified breakfast cereals and plant-based milk.







Source: Medindia

Since the vitamin plays a vital role in our bodily functions, it's essential to know if you're getting what you require. People those who follow vegan and vegetarian diets - are at higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. It's essential to familiarise yourself with symptoms to do a self-assessment.Mouth ulcers are the most often neglected symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency. According to NCBI list the oral sores as an early warning sign. The NHS also says the deficiency can lead to the onset ulcers. Other oral problems, including the sensation of pricking pins and needles in mouth, could also suggest your nutrient deficiency. And previously, health expert Luke Hughes suggested that changes in your tongue might indicate a B12 deficiency.There are plenty of other vitamin B12 deficiency signs you should look out for, including: