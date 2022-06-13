About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vegans, Vegetarians and Fish Eaters Have Better Memory Than Meat Eaters

by Kalpana Rani on June 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM
Font : A-A+

Vegans, Vegetarians and Fish Eaters Have Better Memory Than Meat Eaters

Is a Vegetarian Diet Safe During Pregnancy?

Is a Vegetarian Diet Safe During Pregnancy?


Great care must be taken with diet during pregnancy for the baby's healthy development. Being vegetarian is not a minus but dietary recommendations must be followed closely for a healthy pregnancy.
Advertisement

People who follow a pescatarian (fish only), vegetarian, or vegan (plant-based only) diet can boost their memory when compared to meat-eaters, reveals a study conducted by researchers from Birkbeck University.

They aimed to look at the effects of diet on memory and sleep quality. For this, they took a group of 62 adults from the age group of 40 and above, who were either vegan pescatarian, omnivores with low meat consumption, or omnivores with high meat consumption.

Impact of the Diet

To test their memory performance, the California Verbal Learning Test was used which is regarded as one of the most widely used neuropsychological tests. The sleep quality was assessed via the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index basis a self-rated questionnaire.

The results showed that the diet had a considerable impact on memory, but not really on sleep quality.

Regarding the memory test, pescatarians performed the best, then the vegetarians and the vegans. Omnivores ranked at the bottom. In a delayed recall test, vegetarians beat pescatarians with the highest score, whereas omnivores who had high levels of meat in their diet scored the lowest.

Moreover, women had considerably higher scores compared to men across various diet groups, except for vegetarians. According to the researchers, this might be probably because women prefer a plant-based diet compared to men.

Researchers explained, "This pilot study has found that there is a significant effect of gender favoring females over males in overall memory and a marginally significant effect of diet on short-term memory, with plant-based diets showing superior performance to animal-based diets."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
Recommended Reading
Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryBrain Exercises to Improve Memory
Fish Health BenefitsFish Health Benefits
Fish: The Best and The WorstFish: The Best and The Worst
Foods to Improve Memory PowerFoods to Improve Memory Power
PhimosisPhimosis
Seven Surprisingly Healthy FoodsSeven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fish Health Benefits Phimosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Healthy Living Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Fish: The Best and The Worst Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care Post-Nasal Drip

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close