Vegans Take Twice the Sick Days Compared to Meat-Eating Colleagues

Vegans take more day offs in a year compared to their meat-eating counterparts due to cold, flu and minor ailments find a recent study. These meat-free people take almost five days off in a year- twice the number of the annual sick day for Britons.

Fisherman's Friend brand who undertook the survey claims that vegans succumb to cold-related illness in this wintery weather, taking almost double the absence from work.



‘Even though vegan diets prevent many chronic diseases, scientists claim they lack some vital nutrients such as calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and folate, that promotes healthy bodily functions.’ From the study of 1,000 office workers, vegans took an average of five leave days in a year due to cold, flu and coughs, compared to the Briton's annual sick day count of 2.5 for minor sickness.



The number of sick days vegans take is on the rise, with two-thirds take leave from duty last year due to minor illness than in previous years.



This amounts to just 50 percent of their meat-eating colleagues taking the same amount of time away from work the previous year and one in three non-vegans took even less than that.



"Every year we spot different interesting trends, but this is the first time we have recorded how many days people take off according to their diet type," said Fisherman's Friend spokesperson.



Although the reason for the increasing amount of day offs in vegans is not known, Heather Russell, a dietitian at the Vegan Society claims that through vegan diet it is possible to get wholesome of nutrients for our body.



He also said, "The Vegan Society has allied with the British Dietetic Association, promoting the message that well-planned vegan diets can support healthy living in people of all ages'.



"Research has linked this way of eating with lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and lower rates of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer."







