medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Vaginal Bleeding in Early-Pregnancy for More Than A Day Lowers Baby's Birth-weight

by Sushma Rao on  May 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women to have vaginal bleeding in their first trimester for more than one day, are at higher risk of having smaller babies with low birthweight, when compared to women who do not bleed in the first trimester, suggest researchers at the National Institutes of Health.
Vaginal Bleeding in Early-Pregnancy for More Than A Day Lowers Baby's Birth-weight
Vaginal Bleeding in Early-Pregnancy for More Than A Day Lowers Baby's Birth-weight

On average, full-term babies born to women with more than one day of bleeding in the first trimester were about 3 ounces lighter than those born to women with no bleeding during this time.

Additionally, infants born to women with more than a day of first trimester bleeding were roughly twice as likely to be small for gestational age, a category that includes infants who are healthy but small, as well as those whose growth has been restricted because of insufficient nutrition or oxygen or other causes.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Backache during pregnancy is common, but must not be ignored. Simple management techniques can help to ease back pain.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding disorder is an acquired or an inherited condition, which is characterized by excessive bleeding in the persons affected by the problem.

Early Signs of Pregnancy

Early Signs of Pregnancy

Pregnant or not pregnant? Catch on to the early pregnancy signs and symptoms and replace suspense with relief.

Fibroids in Uterus

Fibroids in Uterus

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand''s Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

More News on:

Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Uterine Cancer Menorrhagia von Willebrand Disease Fibroids in Uterus Bleeding Disorders Hemophilia Early Signs of Pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib - Drug Information

Fostamatinib was approved by FDA on April 2018 as oral tablets for use in adults with immune ...

 Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular pancreas is a rare birth defect that causes obstruction in the small intestine due to the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...