Vaginal Bleeding in Early-Pregnancy for More Than A Day Lowers Baby's Birth-weight

Pregnant women to have vaginal bleeding in their first trimester for more than one day, are at higher risk of having smaller babies with low birthweight, when compared to women who do not bleed in the first trimester, suggest researchers at the National Institutes of Health.

On average, full-term babies born to women with more than one day of bleeding in the first trimester were about 3 ounces lighter than those born to women with no bleeding during this time.



'More than a day's bleeding during early pregnancy can lead to a lower birth-weight in babies, suggests a new study' Additionally, infants born to women with more than a day of first trimester bleeding were roughly twice as likely to be small for gestational age, a category that includes infants who are healthy but small, as well as those whose growth has been restricted because of insufficient nutrition or oxygen or other causes.







