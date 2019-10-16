medindia

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Diabetic Eye Disease is Now Affordable

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) that diagnoses and identifies diabetic retinopathy precisely, 95.5 percent of the time, will be soon available to the common masses at lower prices.

The system doesn't require the input of an expert ophthalmologist, and it can provide a reading in 60 seconds, making real-time screening possible for primary care practices and diabetes centers. Accurate, automated screening is an important development for millions of patients living with diabetes who need to be screened yearly for vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.

Show Full Article


The researchers present their study today at AAO 2019, the 123rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. The number of people in the United States with diabetes is exploding. Today, more than 30 million Americans have diabetes. One in four will develop diabetic retinopathy, which has become the leading cause of blindness among working-age Americans.

Diabetic retinopathy can develop over time in people with diabetes, especially when they have poor control over their blood sugar levels. High blood sugar can damage tiny blood vessels at the back of the eye. Sometimes, tiny bulges protrude from the blood vessels, leaking fluid and blood into the retina. This fluid can cause swelling or edema in an area of the retina that allows us to see clearly. At first, diabetic retinopathy may cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. Eventually, it can cause blindness.

Ophthalmologists have effective treatments for diabetic retinopathy, but they work best when the condition is caught early. That's why ophthalmologists recommend patients be screened every year. But as the number of Americans who require regular screening grows, ophthalmologists need an accurate, automated system that can identify patients who need to be seen for treatment.

A system called EyeArt has shown promise in earlier studies. But ophthalmologists want to be sure they can rely on it. To learn more, Srinivas Sadda, MD of the Doheny Eye Institute/UCLA and his colleagues across the United States, compared EyeArt against experts using the gold-standard grading system (ETDRS) as part of a pivotal trial.

EyeArt was used to screen 893 patients with diabetes at 15 different medical locations. Results were then reviewed for clinical accuracy by certified graders.

Using only undilated images (patients' pupils were not dilated), the EyeArt system's sensitivity was 95.5 percent, and specificity was 86 percent. Only a small fraction of eyes required dilation to achieve an image good enough to be graded. When including these additional patients in the analysis, the sensitivity remained the same, specificity improved to 86.5 percent, and gradability improved to 97.4 percent. More than 90 percent of the eyes identified as positive by the EyeArt system had diabetic retinopathy or another eye disease per the reference standard.

"Diabetic patients already outnumber practicing ophthalmologists in the United States, and unfortunately, that imbalance is only expected to grow," Dr. Sadda said. "Accurate, real-time diagnosis holds great promise for the millions of patients living with diabetes. In addition to increased accessibility, a prompt diagnosis made possible with AI means identifying those at risk of blindness and getting them in front of an ophthalmologist for treatment before it is too late."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Nervous TicDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseEyePregnancy and ComplicationsVisionGlycemic IndexLASIK Surgery FactsType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

What's New on Medindia

Sleep Apnea Linked to Diabetic Retinopathy

Mumps

Heart Attack
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive