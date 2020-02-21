medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Using Traditional Biomass Stoves can Cause Lung Inflammation

by Iswarya on  February 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Traditional stoves that burn biomass materials and are not properly ventilated, which are widely used in developing nations where cooking is done indoors, have been shown to significantly increase indoor levels of harmful particles that cause lung inflammation and may lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society.
Using Traditional Biomass Stoves can Cause Lung Inflammation
Using Traditional Biomass Stoves can Cause Lung Inflammation

In "Pro-Inflammatory Effects in Ex Vivo, Human Lung Tissue of Respirable Smoke Extracts from Indoor Cooking in Nepal," Professor Ian P. Hall of the University of Nottingham, UK led a study of the pulmonary effects of traditional cookstoves (TCS), in comparison with improved, ventilated stoves (ICS) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) stoves. Field research was led by Siva Praveen Puppala, Ph.D., of Nepal's International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

Show Full Article


Why conduct the study in Nepal? "I have had links with Dhulikhel Hospital in Kathmandu for seven years," Prof. Hall explained. "When on hospital grounds, I noticed a lot of admissions for COPD, both men, and women. Nepalese men smoke, but women generally don't, while they are also traditionally the family cooks. I was interested in why women were getting COPD, and the most obvious question to explore was whether it was due to indoor biomass smoke, so we decided to study these exposures."

The researchers measured personal exposures to PM2.5 and CO during cooking on a range of stoves in 103 households in four different Nepalese villages, each village at a different elevation (from 200 to 4,000 meters above sea level), and took measurements outdoors as well as indoors when cooking was not being done. They also exposed surgically removed lung tissue to soluble smoke samples collected during cooking, and then applied the samples to the tissue and tested it for 17 different inflammatory substances. There would not be any CO in these extracts, so the researchers only looked at other components of the extracts.

Increased levels of 7 of 17 inflammatory substances occurred in the lung tissue following TCS biomass smoke exposure. Cooking with the improved cookstove still caused an inflammatory response related to six of these substances. LPG cooking activated two inflammatory substances. Study authors believe these elevated levels during ICS and LPG cooking may be due to inflammation-causing substances not tested for.

"Little was previously known about the mechanisms underlying the lung's response to biomass smoke," said Dr. Hall. "Now, we have shown, for the first time, that biomass smoke samples collected in a real-life environment from rural Nepal have pro-inflammatory effects on human lung tissue. These exposures, which induce lung inflammation, may partially explain the increased risk of COPD in these communities."

The researchers found that the overall average PM2.5 exposure was reduced by 51 percent in homes that used ICS and by 80 percent in households using LPG stoves, in comparison with traditional stoves. Exposures to particulates in different locations while cooking with traditional stoves were 5-29 fold higher than 24-hour World Health Organization (WHO) exposure standards. Even the reduced exposures to PM2.5 using either ICS or LPG were higher than WHO recommended levels. Higher particulate levels were also found in higher elevations.

The indoor CO concentration was reduced by 72 percent and 86 percent, respectively, in households using ICS and LPG. All cooks who used TCS exhaled higher levels of CO while they were cooking than when they were not.

The traditional biomass stoves, which are used by 80 percent of the Nepalese population and widely used in low and middle-income nations throughout the developing world, burn wood, crop residues, or dried dung. Cooking is done on open fires in rooms without a chimney or proper ventilation. Improved biomass stoves, which have improved compression systems and/or vent fumes through a chimney, have been tried in some villages. Twenty-one percent of Nepalese homes use liquefied petroleum gas stoves, which burn a mixture of propane, butane and isobutane.

"These data support the need to reduce exposures in order to improve respiratory health in this setting," stated Dr. Hall. "Additional methods other than those being tried may be needed to reduce exposures to levels that will prevent lung inflammation and reduce the risk of developing COPD."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Relation Between Interstitial Lung Abnormalities and Mortality

Interstitial lung abnormalities were strongly associated with an increased risk of death, according to a prospective analysis of four separate research cohorts.

Study Finds Ubiquitous Engineered Nanomaterials Cause Lung Inflammation

While nanotechnology is the emerging focus of many research efforts, its effects on health remain unknown.

Lung Inflammation from Childhood Asthma Linked to Later Anxiety

Persistent lung inflammation from childhood asthma is associated with a high risk of anxiety later in life.

Inhaled Betadine Linked To Rare Lung Inflammation In Children

Inhalation Betadine, an antiseptic widely used in children before preparing for cleft palate surgery could lead to an unusual case of lung inflammation.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosis
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Noonan Syndrome

Getting Enough Sleep can Help Teens Cope with Social Stress and Pressure

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive