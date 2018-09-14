medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Ureaplasma Infections Linked to Preterm Birth and Breathing Problems

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2018 at 5:45 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Premature infants who have Ureaplasma bacteria in the lungs at birth are more likely to develop respiratory difficulties during their first year of life and less likely to survive, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented in the meeting European Respiratory Society International Congress 2018.
Ureaplasma Infections Linked to Preterm Birth and Breathing Problems
Ureaplasma Infections Linked to Preterm Birth and Breathing Problems

Babies born very prematurely are more likely to harbor Ureaplasma bacteria, according to new research.

Ureaplasma bacteria are often present in the birth canal, but they are unusually small and difficult to detect. The bacteria can be passed on to babies during pregnancy or birth and can cause respiratory infection in newborns.

It also shows that a widely-available antibiotic that is effective against Ureaplasma in the lab can be given safely to premature babies and so could have a role in the treatment of premature babies in the future.

The work was presented by Rose Marie Viscardi MD, Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA. She says: "Research has already suggested a link between Ureaplasma infection, premature birth, and a severe lung disease called bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Prematurely born babies with this condition may have long-term breathing problems such as asthma and they may require oxygen at home, respiratory medications, more doctor visits and they're more likely to be re-admitted to hospital.

"I have been studying the association between Ureaplasma respiratory infection and bronchopulmonary dysplasia for more than 20 years. A key question is whether this bacteria is causing ill health in newborns and, if so, whether eliminating the bacteria improves outcomes for these very small babies."

Professor Viscardi studied a group of 121 babies born between 24 and 28 months' gestation (around six months). Half of the babies were treated with a three-day course of azithromycin (20 mg per kg of the baby's weight per day), while the other half were given a placebo. All were tested for the presence of Ureaplasma bacteria in their noses and windpipes before and after treatment and followed up for their first year of life.

The researchers found that 36% of all the babies in the study were Ureaplasma-positive, but this rose to 45% among the most premature babies born between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Compared to babies without the infection or those who only had the bacteria detected in their nose, these very premature babies who had Ureaplasma in their windpipe at birth were less likely to survive (71% compared to 90% and 100%), and they were more likely to develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia and other respiratory problems during their first year of life (67% compared to 50% and 21%).

The study suggests that the three-day course of azithromycin treatment was safe for these premature babies and effective at eradicating Ureaplasma bacteria.

The researchers caution that this is a small study, but say the results also show that the likelihood of death or severe respiratory disease one year after birth was lower in babies treated with azithromycin compared to babies who were Ureaplasma-positive and treated with placebo (33% compared to 86%).

Professor Viscardi added: "We believe that Ureaplasma bacteria can interact with a mother's and baby's immune defenses leading to chronic infection with persistent inflammation. This can then lead to premature labor or early rupture of the membranes. In a premature baby, inflammation alters the development of the immature lung, contributing to the development of bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

"This study shows that Ureaplasma respiratory infection is very common in extremely premature infants and clinicians should consider testing for this infection in those newborns who are at risk. It also suggests that the three-day course of azithromycin is safe and effective. However, there is not yet enough evidence to recommend routine treatment of Ureaplasma respiratory infection, and we are planning a larger clinical trial to address this question."

Professor Viscardi and her team will continue to follow the babies in this study and hope to conduct a larger trial to show whether azithromycin treatment improves outcomes in the longer-term.

Professor Tobias Welte of Hannover University in Germany is President-Elect of the European Respiratory Society and was not involved in the study. He said: "There is currently no consensus among neonatal specialists on whether to test for Ureaplasma, or whether to give treatment if the bacteria are detected. Ureaplasma is not picked up by routine tests for infections and require specialized lab tests. These bacteria are not considered dangerous in healthy people, so many clinicians do not think treatment is necessary.

"However, this study suggests that in very premature babies this infection is linked with bronchopulmonary dysplasia and a higher risk of death. Larger clinical trials are needed to clarify the importance of detecting Ureaplasma in premature babies and to show whether treatment with antibiotics is beneficial. Until then, antibiotic treatment should not be used routinely."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

New Method to Prevent Vision Loss in Premature Babies and Diabetic Retinopathy:Study

New Method to Prevent Vision Loss in Premature Babies and Diabetic Retinopathy:Study

A protein called secretogranin III (Scg3), has been identified that has no role in normal vascular development.

Highly Premature Babies Benefit Most from Corticosteroids Before Birth

Highly Premature Babies Benefit Most from Corticosteroids Before Birth

Very premature babies, those born at 23 weeks of gestation, seem to benefit the most from antenatal corticosteroids.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation

Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation

Rapid shallow breathing / tachypnea is a condition wherein a person takes more breaths per minute than normal. Shallow breathing can be due to several conditions.

More News on:

Hyperventilation Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive