Unveiling Biomarkers for Hard-to-Diagnose Breast Tumors

Researchers have identified the unique epigenetic 'signature' of phyllodes tumors, a rare and challenging-to-diagnose breast tumor. This finding holds the potential to enhance treatment guidelines and outcomes for patients with this uncommon disease. Accounting for less than 1% of breast tumors, phyllodes tumors can be difficult to diagnose due to their similarity under the microscope to other types of breast tumors. Most phyllodes tumors are benign, but 10% are malignant. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment, as misdiagnosis results in inappropriate or delayed treatment.
‘Beyond finding the novel epigenetic signature, researchers identified a methylation pattern differentiating malignant phyllodes tumors, a rare breast tumor. #worldcancerday #breastcancer #breasttumor ’The standard diagnosis of tumors comes from pathology analysis of cell patterns but researchers at Garvan have found that new epigenetic-based DNA markers may give additional information for diagnosis.
Epigenetic changes affect whether gene activity is turned up or down without altering the DNA sequence, and can be influenced by environmental factors. A common epigenetic mechanism is DNA methylation, where molecules called methyl groups attach to parts of DNA, which can change gene expression.
Revolutionizing Phyllodes Tumor Diagnosis“The current way of diagnosing phyllodes tumors is to analyse their cellular features under a microscope. But this technique means they can be misdiagnosed as cellular fibroadenomas, sarcomas or metaplastic breast cancer, tumor types that may look the same but have very different growth rates, prognoses and treatment pathways. Our epigenetic approach, looking at DNA methylation patterns, provides a new layer of information to add to traditional pathology,” says Dr Ruth Pidsley, co-senior author of the study and Leader of the DNA Methylation Biomarkers Group at Garvan.
The findings were published in the Journal of Pathology.
Analyzing samples from 33 patients, the researchers found that phyllodes tumors exhibit a unique DNA methylation pattern, allowing them to be distinguished from other cancers.
“We also developed an algorithm that reclassified originally misdiagnosed samples,” says Dr Braydon Meyer, Research Officer in the Cancer Epigenetics Lab.
The new understanding could lead to improved diagnosis and outcomes. “Getting the diagnosis right means patients can receive the most appropriate treatment, improving chances of survival for those with aggressive tumours and avoiding unnecessary treatments for those with benign ones,” says Professor Sandra O’Toole, co-senior author and a senior pathologist at Garvan.
