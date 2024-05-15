About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Stem Cells Shed Insights into Neuroblastoma

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15 2024 5:02 AM

Stem Cells Shed Insights into Neuroblastoma
Researchers have unveiled a fresh understanding of the genetic pathway involved in childhood cancer, providing optimism for personalized treatments. Their development of a stem cell model aims to probe the roots of neuroblastoma, a cancer predominantly impacting infants and toddlers (1 Trusted Source
A human neural crest model reveals the developmental impact of neuroblastoma-associated chromosomal aberrations

Go to source).
Neuroblastoma is the most common childhood tumor occurring outside the brain, affecting the lives of approximately 600 children in the European Union and the United Kingdom each year.

Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.
Until now, studying genetic changes and their role in neuroblastoma initiation has been challenging due to the lack of suitable laboratory methods.

The research, published in Nature Communications, sheds light on the intricate genetic pathways which initiate neuroblastoma. The international research team found that specific mutations in chromosomes 17 and 1, combined with overactivation of the MYCN gene, play a pivotal role in the development of aggressive neuroblastoma tumors.

Modeling Tumor Initiation in Childhood Cancer Research

Childhood cancer is often diagnosed and detected late, leaving researchers with very little idea of the conditions that led to tumor initiation, which occurs very early during foetal development. In order to understand tumor initiation, models which recreate the conditions that lead to the appearance of a tumor are vital.

Implications of Experimental Cancer Drug For Neuroblastoma
Implications of Experimental Cancer Drug For Neuroblastoma
Scientists have identified safety concerns with a decade-old experimental drug CX-5164 for high-risk neuroblastoma patients, thus, revealing a possible risk for late effects of treatment.
The formation of neuroblastoma usually starts in the womb when a group of normal embryonic cells called ‘trunk neural crest (NC)’ become mutated and cancerous.

In an interdisciplinary effort spearheaded by stem cell expert Dr Ingrid Saldana from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences and computational biologist Dr Luis Montano from the St Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Vienna, the new study found a way in which to use human stem cells to grow trunk NC cells in a petri dish.

Advertisement
Why Does Secondary Cancer Occur After Neuroblastoma Treatment?
Why Does Secondary Cancer Occur After Neuroblastoma Treatment?
Neuroblastoma in children require intense chemotherapy treatment changes the genome resulting in leukemia (blood cancer) needs possible strategies beforehand to monitor the secondary cancer.
These cells carried genetic changes often seen in aggressive neuroblastoma tumors. Using genomics analysis and advanced imaging techniques, the researchers found that the altered cells started behaving like cancer cells and looked very similar to the neuroblastoma cells found in sick children.

The findings offer new hope for the creation of tailored treatments that specifically target the cancer while minimizing the adverse effects experienced by patients from existing therapies.

Advertisement
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
Dr Anestis Tsakiridis, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences and lead author of the study, said: "Our stem cell-based model mimics the early stages of aggressive neuroblastoma formation, providing invaluable insights into the genetic drivers of this devastating childhood cancer. By recreating the conditions that lead to tumor initiation, we will be able to understand better the mechanisms underpinning this process and thus design improved treatment strategies in the longer term.

“This is very important as survival rates for children with aggressive neuroblastoma are poor and most survivors suffer from side effects linked to the harsh treatments currently used, which include potential hearing, fertility and lung problems”.

Dr. Florian Halbritter, from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute and second lead author of the study, said: "This was an impressive team effort, breaching geographic and disciplinary boundaries to enable new discoveries in childhood cancer research."

This research supports the University of Sheffield's cancer research strategy. Through the strategy, the University aims to prevent cancer-related deaths by undertaking high quality research, leading to more effective treatments, as well as methods to better prevent and detect cancer and improve quality of life.

Reference:
  1. A human neural crest model reveals the developmental impact of neuroblastoma-associated chromosomal aberrations - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47945-7)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement