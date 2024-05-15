Stem Cells Shed Insights into Neuroblastoma

Researchers have unveiled a fresh understanding of the genetic pathway involved in childhood cancer, providing optimism for personalized treatments. Their development of a stem cell model aims to probe the roots of neuroblastoma, a cancer predominantly impacting infants and toddlers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A human neural crest model reveals the developmental impact of neuroblastoma-associated chromosomal aberrations
Go to source). Neuroblastoma is the most common childhood tumor occurring outside the brain, affecting the lives of approximately 600 children in the European Union and the United Kingdom each year.
‘A newly developed model successfully mimics the formation of early #neuroblastoma-like cells, providing valuable insights into the genetic pathway of the disease. #childhoodtumor #stemcells’Until now, studying genetic changes and their role in neuroblastoma initiation has been challenging due to the lack of suitable laboratory methods.
Tweet it Now
The research, published in Nature Communications, sheds light on the intricate genetic pathways which initiate neuroblastoma. The international research team found that specific mutations in chromosomes 17 and 1, combined with overactivation of the MYCN gene, play a pivotal role in the development of aggressive neuroblastoma tumors.
Modeling Tumor Initiation in Childhood Cancer ResearchChildhood cancer is often diagnosed and detected late, leaving researchers with very little idea of the conditions that led to tumor initiation, which occurs very early during foetal development. In order to understand tumor initiation, models which recreate the conditions that lead to the appearance of a tumor are vital.
The formation of neuroblastoma usually starts in the womb when a group of normal embryonic cells called ‘trunk neural crest (NC)’ become mutated and cancerous.
In an interdisciplinary effort spearheaded by stem cell expert Dr Ingrid Saldana from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences and computational biologist Dr Luis Montano from the St Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Vienna, the new study found a way in which to use human stem cells to grow trunk NC cells in a petri dish.
Advertisement
The findings offer new hope for the creation of tailored treatments that specifically target the cancer while minimizing the adverse effects experienced by patients from existing therapies.
Advertisement
“This is very important as survival rates for children with aggressive neuroblastoma are poor and most survivors suffer from side effects linked to the harsh treatments currently used, which include potential hearing, fertility and lung problems”.
Dr. Florian Halbritter, from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute and second lead author of the study, said: "This was an impressive team effort, breaching geographic and disciplinary boundaries to enable new discoveries in childhood cancer research."
This research supports the University of Sheffield's cancer research strategy. Through the strategy, the University aims to prevent cancer-related deaths by undertaking high quality research, leading to more effective treatments, as well as methods to better prevent and detect cancer and improve quality of life.
Reference:
- A human neural crest model reveals the developmental impact of neuroblastoma-associated chromosomal aberrations - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47945-7)
Source-Eurekalert