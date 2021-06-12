Study Compares Vegan Food With Meat to See Which is Best

Identical twins took vegan and meat-based diets to see which was best. The duo took part in the study with Kings College London for a 12-week long study and ate the same amount of calories each day.
They even carried out the same gym training when Hugo ditched meat and dairy while Ross enjoyed those foods with fish.
Read More..
At first Hugo said the switch to a plant-based diet wasn't easy, but he eventually found himself more energetic.
"I was now having to eat fruit and nuts and alternatives that didn't have any dairy in them.
"I was eating a lot more wholesome food, which meant that my sugar levels were a lot satiated during the day. I felt more energetic."
Meanwhile his meat-eating twin said his gym performance was "up and down a little bit more".
Ross noticed how much processed food he was eating after checking out his twin's super healthy vegan meals.
By the end of the 12-week study, the men found there "wasn't a huge difference, if any" between the two diets.
But Hugo did see his cholesterol levels drop "off the scale", while also losing weight and boosting his resistance to type-2 diabetes.
According to Insider, at the start of the diet, Hugo
By comparison, his brother also had 13 percent body fat at the start, but he put on 10 pounds of muscle, and also gained fat, bringing his end body fat percentage up to 15 percent and his weight to 189 pounds.
Source: Medindia