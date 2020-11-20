Tuberculoma In the Mediastinum Mimics Cardiac Tumor

In recent years, more and more noninvasive imaging methods have been used for cardiac lesions. Two-dimensional echocardiography is considered to be a guiding standard imaging examination for the evaluation of cardiac masses. Contrast-enhanced perfusion echocardiography (CEUS) has advantages in distinguishing masses from benign and malignant tumors.Although the case was initially not diagnosed by echocardiography and CT because of the variability of tuberculosis, Transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) is still considered the first line imaging modality for the assessment of cardiac masses.CEUS can confirm the presence of a cardiac or mediastinal mass and provide information on perfusion, which is used to complement TTE with improved detection of benign or malignant masses. Multimodality imaging in the evaluation of cardiac masses plays a pivotal role.Source: Eurekalert