medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Try Mixing Up Your Workout: Study

by Iswarya on  February 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Brain derives substantial benefits from both high-intensity interval training and longer, continuous bouts of moderate exercise, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.
Try Mixing Up Your Workout: Study
Try Mixing Up Your Workout: Study

Cycling or running at full speed without mixing up the tempo may elevate the stress hormone, cortisol, blocking the positive effects.

Show Full Article


The findings are based on multiple experiments involving 128 people whose brains were monitored after a single bout of aerobic exercise on a stationary bike and treadmill, ranging from low-intensity continuous exercise to high-intensity interval exercise, with the heart rate varying between 50 to 90 percent intensity.

UniSA researcher Dr. Ashleigh Smith and her Ph.D. student Maddison Mellow found that the greatest changes in neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to rewire or modify its neural connections - occurred with 20 minutes of interval training or 25 minutes of continuous moderate aerobic exercise.

"We already know that engaging in regular aerobic exercise is good for the brain, improving memory, attention, and learning," says Dr. Smith. "However, we need to understand why it is so beneficial and what the best exercise, intensity, and duration is."

Mellow says neuroplasticity drives the brain's development, from infancy to adulthood, helping to learn new skills, form memories, and recover from brain injuries or stroke.

"Long-term studies demonstrate that people who engage in regular exercise show greater neural connectivity that those who are sedentary. Research also shows that exercising before learning a new motor skill can help a person learn it much faster," Mellow says.

High levels block neuroplastic responses, yet interval training may allow a sweet spot for cortisol rates to return to normal levels, the researchers say.

"What makes the brain special is that, unlike a computer, it processes sensory and motor signals in parallel," Dr. Smith says. "It has many neural pathways that can replicate another's function so that if the brain is damaged, it can re-route signals along a different pathway. The more elastic the brain, the easier this is."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises include exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefit individuals with bowel control problems and urinary leakage.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Sprain in the Arm / Sprained Arm

Natural Compound in Cruciferous Vegetables can Fight Fatty Liver Disease

Sprained Thumb
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive