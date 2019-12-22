medindia

Treating Lipedema With Liposuction May Help Women With 'Painful Fat' Disease: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 22, 2019 at 2:57 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Liposuction procedure was found to have a long-lasting positive effect in lipedema patients, leading to a marked increase in their quality of life, stated study surveyed in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive SurgeryŪ, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
Treating Lipedema With Liposuction May Help Women With 'Painful Fat' Disease: Study
Treating Lipedema With Liposuction May Help Women With 'Painful Fat' Disease: Study

To gain insights into this misunderstood condition, Anna-Theresa Bauer, MD, of Technical University Munich, Germany, and colleagues, surveyed 209 women with lipedema who were treated with liposuction. Lipedema is a congenital disease, causing disproportionate accumulations of fat, most often in the legs.

Show Full Article


In addition to cosmetic concerns, the fat accumulations cause pain, easy bruising, and progressive swelling. Lipedema seems to run in families, as most patients have affected relatives.

The women in the survey averaged 38 years of age. However, most noticed the first signs of lipedema in their teens or young adult years: average time to diagnosis was 15 years. "Frequently, lipedema patients go through a long period of uncertainty and self-doubt, before their disease is finally properly diagnosed," Dr. Bauer and coauthors write.

"They are helpless against their weight gain and their pain and also the social withdrawal they often experience." Most of the women had other health problems besides lipedema, most commonly an underactive thyroid gland. Other common problems included depression and migraine headaches. But the patients had low rates of common obesity-related conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

The patients underwent multiple sessions of liposuction to treat the abnormal fat deposits, most commonly in the thighs, calves, buttocks, back, and abdomen. The average amount of "pure fat" removed by liposuction was 10 liters, but was much higher in some patients.

In nearly all of the women, liposuction led to decreased pain, bruising, and swelling. Other benefits were also apparent, including reduced frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

The authors note some important limitations of their patient survey study. However, it adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of liposuction in reducing symptoms and improving quality of life for women with lipedema.

The findings may also provide new clues into the causes of lipedema - particularly hormonal factors. Dr. Bauer and colleagues emphasize the need for further, in-depth studies to gain a clearer picture of the "physiological mechanisms underlying this progressive disease."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath the skin occurring almost exclusively in women. Lipedema treatment includes decongestive therapy and liposuction.

Singapore Woman Dies After Liposuction Surgery in Chennai

A woman from Singapore lost her life merely hours after undergoing a weight loss surgery at a hospital in Chennai.

Overall Quality of Online Information on Liposuction is Very Poor

Patients doing Internet searches to learn about liposuction will find overall 'very poor' quality of information.

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Top 5 Ways to Get Rid of Facial Fat

To get rid of facial fat on cheek and chin, practice face yoga, eat right and keep your body hydrated. Here are ways to increase metabolism for facial weight loss.

More News on:

LiposuctionBreast Augmentation SurgeryFace Lift (Rhytidectomy)Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk FactorsChin ReconstructionArm LiposuctionTop 5 Ways to Get Rid of Facial FatLipedema / Fat Disorder
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive