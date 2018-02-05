medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Traffic-related Pollution May Increase the Risk of Asthma in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 2, 2018 at 11:05 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The prevalence of pediatric asthma in early childhood is higher due to long-term exposure to traffic-related pollution, finds a new study led by scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Traffic-related Pollution May Increase the Risk of Asthma in Children
Traffic-related Pollution May Increase the Risk of Asthma in Children

Twenty-five million Americans suffer from asthma, a chronic lung disease that has been on the rise since the 1980s. While physicians have long known that smog and pollution can bring on an asthma attack among children and adults suffering from asthma, researchers remained uncertain about what role long-term exposure to certain pollutants might play in the development of the disease in children.

"Our previous research demonstrated that living close to a major roadway and lifetime exposure to air pollutants were associated with lower lung function in seven- to ten-year-old children," said corresponding author Mary B. Rice, MD, MPH, a pulmonary and critical care physician at BIDMC. "We suspected that these exposures would also be associated with pediatric asthma."

To find out, Rice and colleagues analyzed data from 1,522 Boston-area children born between 1999 and 2002 whose mothers had enrolled in a long-term study called Project Viva, which was established to examine how behavioral and environmental factors - such as sleep and eating habits or exposure to pollution - impact children's health. As part of Project Viva, mothers provided comprehensive medical, socio-economic and demographic information, including residential address histories.

Rice and colleagues used mapping technologies to determine the distance between each child's home address and the nearest major roadway. The researchers also linked home addresses to census data and satellite-derived atmospheric data to calculate each participant's daily exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) - tiny particles suspended in the air that when inhaled deposit in the terminal sacs of the lung. Fine PM originates from fuel combustion, including traffic, power plants, and other pollution sources.

The research team also examined children's daily exposure to soot, a component of fine PM also known as black carbon. Incompletely burned fossil fuels expelled from engines (especially diesel) and power plants produce black carbon, which is a known carcinogen and potent contributor to climate change. In the Boston area, the presence of black carbon is linked to traffic-related pollution - as opposed to other regions where soot may come from a mix of sources.

Further analysis of the geographic data and Project Viva questionnaires revealed clear patterns. Most strikingly, living close to a major road was linked to childhood asthma at all ages examined.

"Children living less than 100 meters from a major road had nearly three times the odds of current asthma - children who either experience asthma symptoms or use asthma medications daily - by ages seven to 10, compared with children living more than 400 meters away from a major road," said Rice, who is also an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"Even in the Boston area, where pollution levels are relatively low and within Environmental Protection Agency standards, traffic-related pollutants appear to increase the risk of asthma in childhood."

"Lifetime exposure to black carbon and fine PM were also linked to asthma in early childhood (ages three to five years), but in mid-childhood (ages seven to 10 years), these pollutants were associated with asthma only among girls."

"Younger children spend a larger proportion of their time at home than school-aged children, and their airways are smaller and may be more likely to wheeze in response to pollution," says Rice.

"This may explain why pollution exposure was most consistently linked to asthma in young children."

The stronger link between lifetime pollution and asthma among school-age girls was somewhat surprising. According to Rice, "Future work will need to investigate whether girls are more susceptible to pollution than boys."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Asthma in Children and Adults

Asthma in Children and Adults

Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Height and Weight-Kids Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Pollution Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 Mood Swings

Mood Swings

It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ...

 Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...