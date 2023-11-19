Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

Deadly cat coronavirus, responsible for the demise of 8,000 cats in Cyprus earlier this year, has been identified in the UK for the first time (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Coronavirus that killed 8,000 cats in Cyprus has been found in UK



Go to source).



Early in January this year, the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, also nicknamed the "island of cats" for its 1-million-strong feline population, witnessed about 8,000 cat deaths due to feline infectious peritonitis (FIP).