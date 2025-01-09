About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Top U.S. States for Cancer Research in 2025

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 9 2025 3:40 PM

Over $7.2 billion was allocated for cancer research in 2025, with states like California, Nebraska, and Utah leading in cancer care and research efforts.

Over $7.2 billion is going to be invested in cancer research in the United States this year (1 Trusted Source
Best States for Cancer Research

Go to source).
The non-profit organization SmileHub released new reports on the Best Charities for Research and the Best States for Cancer Research in 2025.

U.S. Cancer Statistics and $7.2 Billion Budget for 2025

According to data released by the National Cancer Institute, more than 611,000 people died from cancer in the U.S. and around 2 million more cases were diagnosed in 2024. To put an end to cancer and save lives, the U.S. has approved a budget of over $7.2 billion for the National Cancer Institute for 2025.

It is important to conduct all research by considering the number of deaths, new cases, and the goal of eradicating cancer. While many researchers across the United States are working to understand and treat all kinds of cancer, some states create better environments for researching the disease than others.

Top States for Cancer Research in 2025

The best states for cancer research and those that need improvement were compared using three key dimensions:
  1. Research Funding & Resources
  2. Research Output & Impact
  3. Health Care Infrastructure & Support
The dimensions were evaluated using 13 key factors and graded on a 100-point scale with 100 as the highest level of focus on cancer research. The data set ranges from the number of clinical trials per capita to the cancer incidence rate to the quality of cancer treatment hospitals.

The study found that California has the most cancer centers per capita – 5.2 times more than Georgia, which has the fewest cancer centers per capita. Nebraska has the most clinical trials per capita – 4.2 times more than California, which has the fewest clinical trials per capita. Utah has the lowest cancer mortality rate – 1.5 times lower than Mississippi, which has the highest mortality rate.



