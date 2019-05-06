medindia

Top Tips to Protect Colored Hair from Summer Sun

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2019 at 9:41 AM Lifestyle News
Top and easy tips revealed by experts help people with colored hair take extra care during summer.

Here are a few tips by Sameer Hamdare - Technical Manager, Streax Professional, and Shuba Dharmana, dermatologist, Lejeune Medspa Bengaluru, for colored hair during summer:
Choose hair care products made especially for color treated hair eg. color safe shampoo and conditioner, use serum or live-in conditioner with SPF and UV protection specially for colored hair.

Also use a wide-tooth comb to avoid breakage.

If you have color-treated hair or chemically processed damaged hair, a sulphate free shampoo is a lot gentler. Curly, frizzy hair retains a lot more moisture with a sulphate free shampoo. Other shampoos that have sulphates can strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils and make it dry.

If you have dry, flaky scalp opt for regular hot oil massages. Leave the oil in for 40 minutes and wash off.

Eat iron and calcium rich foods. Ensure you are eating enough protein.

Minimize stress. Get a good eight hours sleep every day.

Source: IANS

