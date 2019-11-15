medindia

Too Much Sugar can Put You at Increased Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

by Hannah Joy on  November 15, 2019 at 11:53 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming a high-sugar diet can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease than those eating a balanced diet, reveals a new study out of the University of Alberta suggests.
Too Much Sugar can Put You at Increased Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Too Much Sugar can Put You at Increased Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

In a study published in Scientific Reports, U of A researchers found that mice had an increased susceptibility to chemically induced colitis and more severe symptoms after only two days of a high-sugar diet compared with those eating a balanced diet.

Show Full Article


Karen Madsen, who specializes in diet and its effects on inflammatory bowel disease, said the results echo what many patients with colitis have been saying for a long time: small changes in their diet can make their symptoms flare up.

"It's been previously shown that the type of diet that you are on can change your susceptibility to disease," said Madsen, who led the new study.

"We wanted to know how long it takes before a change in diet translates into an impact on health. In the case of sugar and colitis, it only took two days, which was really surprising to us. We didn't think it would happen so quickly."

What could drive such a significant change in such a short time? It turns out it's all about gut bacteria and the impact food has on them.

Fiber-rich foods act as fuel for the "good" bacteria that live in the gut and produce short-chain fatty acids, which are critical for an efficient immune response. Eating high-sugar diets and decreasing intake of fiber feeds "bad" microbes, such as E. coli, that are associated with inflammation and a defective immune response.

Madsen's study showed that the mice on the high-sugar diet had greater intestinal tissue damage and a defective immune response. These problems were alleviated when their diet was supplemented with short-chain fatty acids normally produced by good bacteria.

"Surprisingly, our study shows that short-term sugar consumption can really have a detrimental impact, and so this idea that it's OK to eat well all week and indulge in junk food on the weekend is flawed," Madsen explained.

Followup studies could pave the way to possibly using short-chain fatty acids as dietary supplements, she noted. "Changing someone's diet is one of the hardest things to do, even if you tell them that it will fix their health problems," she said.

"People want to eat what they want to eat, so short-chain fatty acids could possibly be used as supplements to help protect people against the detrimental effects of sugar on inflammatory bowel disease."

Madsen and her colleagues also showed that just two days on the high-sugar diet and the absence of short-chain fatty acids caused an increase in gut permeability, opening interesting avenues of research on how diet may affect the bacteria in our gastrointestinal tract and brain health.

"There is an increasing amount of evidence that suggests there's a link between the bacteria present in our gut and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's," explained Madsen.

"Because our study showed that gut permeability increased quite dramatically in the mice on the high-sugar diet--which means that bacterial products are free to move from the gut, where they normally stay, to the rest of the body--it raises the possibility that this phenomenon might be driving these diseases, but this needs to be looked into."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Gut Bacteria may Influence Your Blood Sugar Levels: Here's How

Bacteria living in your gut (gut bacteria) may negatively influence your blood sugar levels, reveals a new study.

Electronic Device Addiction May Up Sugar and Caffeine Consumption in Teens

Dangers of tech addiction: Spending too much time in front of a TV or with electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops can lead to sugary and caffeinated drinks addiction, reveals a new study.

Taxing Sweetened Drinks by the Amount of Sugar Could Cut Obesity: Study

Taxing sweetened drinks by the amount of sugar rather than by the liquid volume could cut obesity, stated new study.

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Lower Risk of Death and Heart Complications

Patients who had metabolic surgery had an average of 15 percent greater weight loss and lower blood sugar levels, stated new study.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Foul Smelling Stool

Foul smelling stool is a stool that has a bad odor. Poor diet and indigestion are the most common causes of smelly stool although, it can also occur due to various underlying disease conditions.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

More News on:

Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementCrohns DiseaseSugar: Time to Look beyond Its SweetnessTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanInflammatory Bowel DiseaseFoul Smelling Stool

What's New on Medindia

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs for Allergy

Loss of Appetite or Decreased Appetite - Symptom Evaluation

Abdomen Swelling and Fullness - Symptom Evaluation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive