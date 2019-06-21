medindia

Tips to Maintain Healthy Hair and Glowing Skin in Summer

by Iswarya on  June 21, 2019 at 4:28 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summers can be harsh. When the temperature soars, the heat and humidity can activate your oil glands and make your skin and hair greasy. Here are few tips for maintaining healthy hair and skin during the summer season.
Tips to Maintain Healthy Hair and Glowing Skin in Summer
Tips to Maintain Healthy Hair and Glowing Skin in Summer

Rajat Mathur, Senior Manager - Education, Marketing and Visual Merchandiser, Kiehl's and Chandini, Brand Trainer, Paul Mitchell, have doled out tips to maintain healthy hair and skin during the summer season:

Show Full Article

  • Say goodbye to creams and hello to moisturizers: Go for moisturizers with hydrating and soothing ingredients. It will help in keeping your skin hydrated and will remove excess oil from your face so that your face does not look greasy or heavy at the same time.
  • Keep your skin hydrated: Summer is all about heat and itchy skin, so it is always recommended to opt for foods rich in water content to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Try consuming fruits and veggies like watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, celery, and carrots. Always make sure that you drink enough water and juices to keep your skin hydrated to make your skin look fresh and not fatigued.
  • Always keep a sunscreen handy: A good sunscreen is a must-have for summer, as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays and signs of aging. Always make sure that you apply two layers of sunscreen in order to make your skin supple, smooth and tan-free. Always use a broad spectrum sunscreen and be on a lookout for some anti-pollution factors in it and make sure that it is not comedogenic at the same time.
  • Use clearing shampoo: Rainwater is dirty and harmful for your hair. It is essential to use a deep cleansing or clearing shampoo twice a week to remove the dirt residue on the scalp.
  • Keep your hair nourished: Monsoon makes it difficult to protect your hair from the damage it causes. So, it is essential to opt for a good hair masque to avoid frizz. Rainwater also makes your hair undernourished that may lead to fungal infections. Eat foods that are rich in protein, iron, Omega 3 to keep your hair nourished, strengthen hair follicles, and prevent from fungal infections.
  • Regular oiling: Your hair needs to be moisturised on a regular basis. Rainwater tends to make your hair dry. To revitalize the parched hair, it is necessary to oil your hair effectively. You can also opt for deep conditioning once a week to boost the moisture in your hair.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Summer Beauty Tips

Spending so much time under the sun does take a toll on your skin. Find out how to care for your skin with these summer beauty tips and tricks.

Make Your Skin, Hair Ready For The Summer

Exfoliating your skin in the summer not only removes dead skin, but also improves blood circulation to your face.

7 Tips for Hair Care in Summer

Manisha Chopra and experts at Advanced Hair Studio suggested few tips to take care of hair this summer.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Beat the heat Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Pemphigus Hair Analysis Hair Restoration 

What's New on Medindia

Fullness Factor for Weight Watchers

Alexa Helps Detect Cardiac Arrest and Calls Emergency Care For You

Vampire Facial
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive