Tips to Maintain Healthy Hair and Glowing Skin in Summer

Font : A- A+



Summers can be harsh. When the temperature soars, the heat and humidity can activate your oil glands and make your skin and hair greasy. Here are few tips for maintaining healthy hair and skin during the summer season.

Tips to Maintain Healthy Hair and Glowing Skin in Summer



Rajat Mathur, Senior Manager - Education, Marketing and Visual Merchandiser, Kiehl's and Chandini, Brand Trainer, Paul Mitchell, have doled out tips to maintain healthy hair and skin during the summer season:



‘Use moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated and opt for clearing or deep cleansing shampoo twice a week, to remove the dirt residue from the scalp. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article Say goodbye to creams and hello to moisturizers: Go for moisturizers with hydrating and soothing ingredients. It will help in keeping your skin hydrated and will remove excess oil from your face so that your face does not look greasy or heavy at the same time.

Go for moisturizers with hydrating and soothing ingredients. It will help in keeping your skin hydrated and will remove excess oil from your face so that your face does not look greasy or heavy at the same time. Keep your skin hydrated: Summer is all about heat and itchy skin, so it is always recommended to opt for foods rich in water content to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Try consuming fruits and veggies like watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, celery, and carrots. Always make sure that you drink enough water and juices to keep your skin hydrated to make your skin look fresh and not fatigued.

Summer is all about heat and itchy skin, so it is always recommended to opt for foods rich in water content to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Try consuming fruits and veggies like watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, celery, and carrots. Always make sure that you drink enough water and juices to keep your skin hydrated to make your skin look fresh and not fatigued. Always keep a sunscreen handy: A good sunscreen is a must-have for summer, as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays and signs of aging. Always make sure that you apply two layers of sunscreen in order to make your skin supple, smooth and tan-free. Always use a broad spectrum sunscreen and be on a lookout for some anti-pollution factors in it and make sure that it is not comedogenic at the same time.

A good sunscreen is a must-have for summer, as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays and signs of aging. Always make sure that you apply two layers of sunscreen in order to make your skin supple, smooth and tan-free. Always use a broad spectrum sunscreen and be on a lookout for some anti-pollution factors in it and make sure that it is not comedogenic at the same time. Use clearing shampoo: Rainwater is dirty and harmful for your hair. It is essential to use a deep cleansing or clearing shampoo twice a week to remove the dirt residue on the scalp.

Rainwater is dirty and harmful for your hair. It is essential to use a deep cleansing or clearing shampoo twice a week to remove the dirt residue on the scalp. Keep your hair nourished: Monsoon makes it difficult to protect your hair from the damage it causes. So, it is essential to opt for a good hair masque to avoid frizz. Rainwater also makes your hair undernourished that may lead to fungal infections. Eat foods that are rich in protein, iron, Omega 3 to keep your hair nourished, strengthen hair follicles, and prevent from fungal infections.

Monsoon makes it difficult to protect your hair from the damage it causes. So, it is essential to opt for a good hair masque to avoid frizz. Rainwater also makes your hair undernourished that may lead to fungal infections. Eat foods that are rich in protein, iron, Omega 3 to keep your hair nourished, strengthen hair follicles, and prevent from fungal infections. Regular oiling: Your hair needs to be moisturised on a regular basis. Rainwater tends to make your hair dry. To revitalize the parched hair, it is necessary to oil your hair effectively. You can also opt for deep conditioning once a week to boost the moisture in your hair.



Source: IANS Source: IANS Rajat Mathur, Senior Manager - Education, Marketing and Visual Merchandiser, Kiehl's and Chandini, Brand Trainer, Paul Mitchell, have doled out tips to maintain healthy hair and skin during the summer season:

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: