medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Help you Stick with your New Year Resolutions

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 21, 2019 at 10:39 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

How far have you betrayed your New Year resolutions? A survey has shown that nearly 80 percent of Americans will give up on their New Year resolutions by February. But, according to a Houston Methodist coach, making a few simple changes can help people reach their goals.
Tips to Help you Stick with your New Year Resolutions
Tips to Help you Stick with your New Year Resolutions

"The majority of New Year's resolutions are about getting healthy - eating better, drinking more water, and exercising regularly," said Tomeka Flowers, a Houston Methodist behavioral development coordinator and certified lifestyle coach. "Unfortunately, most people have this idea of what getting healthy looks like, and they'll give up on their goals when they don't live up to that ideal."

To be successful in sticking with your resolutions, Flowers recommends:

1) Eliminate the all or nothing approach - At the start of a new year, people place an unrealistic amount of pressure on themselves to be perfect in meeting their goals. This quickly leads to burnout and one bad day causes them to throw in the towel. Flowers recommends starting with one healthy habit to focus on for four to six weeks. Once that has truly become a habit, you'll be able to focus on adding another healthy habit to your routine.

2) Conduct a wellness inventory - Flowers said too many people dive into their resolutions based on what has been successful for others instead of assessing what they are good at doing.

"Just because your friend lost weight by running on a treadmill four days a week doesn't mean that's the best plan for you," Flowers said. "Maybe you hate running inside or a need a group class to help you stay accountable. Think about what you are good at or what you enjoy and build your plan to get healthy around that."

3) Get healthy for free - Many people believe that getting healthy means joining a weight loss program or going to the gym once a day and then will give up on their goals when the costs for special food or memberships gets too expensive.

"It's so important to remember that it doesn't cost any money to get healthy," Flowers said. "Walking in the park or around your neighborhood is free, and it's very easy to cook healthy meals at home on a budget. There are even free apps that provide exercise tips and healthy recipes while helping you stay motivated to reach your goals."

Flowers adds that being healthy is a lifelong journey, not a short sprint at the beginning of a new year.

"Just as life has its ups and downs, so will your road to becoming the best version of you," Flowers said. "An essential part of the process is being kind to yourself by allowing time to learn and grow so that you'll create changes now that will last a lifetime."



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Carbohydrates and Weight Loss

Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple and easy ways of losing and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

More News on:

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures

Top 7 Health Benefits of Going to the Beach

How to Stay Active as You Get Older
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive