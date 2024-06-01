About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The WHO Urges to Boost Health Programmes for Well-Being of Adolescents

by Jayashree Thakwani on Jun 1 2024 4:44 PM

In an ever-changing global landscape, teenagers, aged 10-19 years, encounter major obstacles such as increased mortality rates, mental health issues, pregnancy, access to education and employment opportunities, as well as climate and environmental threats. A recent report from the World Health Organization emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced investments in the well-being of adolescents. The report was presented during the 77th World Health Assembly, it was commissioned by PMNCH (The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health), along with other prominent international organizations including WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA (1 Trusted Source
Failure to increase investment in adolescent well-being could have a staggering economic cost, with potential losses amounting to USD 110 trillion from 2024 - 2050

Go to source).
The report highlighted that if there is a failure to significantly boost investment in enhancing the well-being of adolescents, the economic consequences would be immense. It is estimated that the global losses could reach a staggering $110 trillion from 2024 to 2050. This equates to an annual cost of $4.1 trillion.

Investing in the well-being of adolescents yields substantial benefits, as seen by the benefit to cost ratios (BCRs) that often exceed 10, yielding both economic and social returns that far surpass the initial investment.

A package of healthcare services invested in teenagers is projected to yield a return of $9.6 for each dollar invested.

Investing in the education and training of adolescents is expected to yield a return of $28.6 for each dollar invested.

Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and PMNCH Board Chair stated, "With just about five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, progress lagging, and the adolescent population increasing, the urgency of investing in adolescents' well-being cannot be overstated,".

The partners associated in publishing this report recommended increasing the investment initiatives to enhance the well-being of adolescents across three main areas: universal health coverage with an emphasis on primary care, improved schools integrating learning, health, nutrition, and student welfare, and the support systems that reinforce local community efforts for adolescent health and well-being.

The well-being of adolescents is dependent on five essential domains, namely health and nutrition, connectedness, positive values and societal contribution, safety and a nurturing environment, learning competence, education, skills, and employability, and agency and resilience.

The report summarizes the necessity for a new investment scheme aimed at enhancing the welfare of adolescents worldwide. While this initiative should have a global scope, it is crucial that it is implemented locally, with strategies customized to the unique situations of each country. It is imperative that young individuals are actively engaged in this process and given the opportunity to voice their distinct requirements.

Reference:
  1. Failure to increase investment in adolescent well-being could have a staggering economic cost, with potential losses amounting to USD 110 trillion from 2024 - 2050 - (https://pmnch.who.int/news-and-events/news/item/28-05-2024-failure-to-increase-investment-in-adolescent-well-being-could-have-a-staggering-economic-cost-with-potential-losses-amounting-to-usd-110-trillion-from-2024---2050)

