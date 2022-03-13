Temperature-related Deaths may Rise If Global Warming Exceeds 2 Degrees Celsius: Report

Advertisement

They found that as the global mean temperature increases, temperature-related mortality in summer will increase at a much faster, non-linear rate.The rate of increase particularly speeds up at 2 degrees C of warming, with a much higher risk appearing beyond 2.5 degrees C.The researchers warned that 3 degrees C warming could lead to a 75 per cent increase in mortality risk during heatwaves.When plotted on a graph, the relationship between temperature and mortality is roughly u-shaped, meaning that at extremely high temperatures, which the population is not used to, the mortality risk increases sharply for each degree rise of daily mean temperature.In England and Wales, temperature is associated with around 9 per cent of total population mortality, meaning that 9 per cent of all deaths during 2021 could be associated with the temperature. Most of those deaths are related to the side effects of cold weather.The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change impacts report showed that it is increasingly common to examine how different levels of mean global warming raise the risk of significant harm to people and society."Our study shows that because death rates will go up significantly if countries experience very high temperatures, limiting the average global rise in temperatures is likely to have substantial benefits for the overall health of the population," said Professor Andrew Charlton-Perez frim University of Reading.Source: IANS