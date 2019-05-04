medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Telerehabilitation Benefits Late-stage Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 5, 2019 at 2:29 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Remotely delivering rehabilitation services to patients with late-stage cancer was found to improve their physical function, pain and quality of life, while decreasing the time spent in hospitals and nursing homes, revealed research led by Andrea Cheville, M.D., a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation physician. The findings are published in the online issue of JAMA Oncology.
Telerehabilitation Benefits Late-stage Cancer Patients
Telerehabilitation Benefits Late-stage Cancer Patients

"Patients with late-stage cancers often lose their functional abilities and, with this loss, have a poorer quality of life and lowered ability to tolerate their cancer treatments," says Dr. Cheville. "We know that rehabilitation and exercise can reverse or slow these losses, but it is often hard for patients to find, much less get, these services. The result is that too many people lose the ability to care for themselves and become needlessly dependent on others. We were interested in finding out whether an easily accessible telerehabilitation program could improve the function and independence of these patients."

For this study, telerehabilitation, began with a physical therapist delivering individualized physical conditioning programs to participants by telephone. Progress was monitored and feedback about patients' level of pain and physical function was shared between the physical therapists and patients online or by telephone, depending on patient preference. When necessary, patients were referred to local physical therapists for further refinement of their programs.

The trial involved 516 participants with late-stage cancers who were experiencing functional limitations. Subjects were randomly placed into one of three groups. The first was a control group, where patients continued their usual care and activities. The second group received the telerehabilitation intervention. A third group received medication-based pain management in addition to telerehabilitation. This third group was included to assess whether the addition of pain management would enhance benefits of telerehabilitation.

The results indicated that the subjects assigned to telerehabilitation alone had the largest benefits: higher levels of function and independence, lessened pain, and fewer days spent in hospitals and nursing homes. "We were not surprised that telerehabilitation was beneficial, but we were very surprised that the addition of medication-based pain management did not further improve outcomes. We plan to explore this finding in future research," says Dr. Cheville.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Telerehabilitation Can Now Benefit Total Knee Replacement for Patients In Remote Places

One of the advantages of Telerehabilitation is that patients receive the same quality services in their homes with predetermined appointments sans travel.

Telerehabilitation Allows Accurate Assessment of Patients With Low Back Pain: Study

A study reports that a new "telerehabilitation" approach lets physical therapists assess patients with low back pain (LBP) over the Internet.

In-home Stroke Rehabilitation Could Work Just as Fine as Clinical Therapy

For stroke rehabilitation, home-based telerehabilitation therapy could work as effectively as traditional in-clinic rehabilitation therapy, finds a new study.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month - Let Us Speak Out

Cholesteatoma

Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive