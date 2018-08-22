medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Teens Exposed to Second Hand Smoke More Prone to Dry Cough

by Hannah Joy on  August 22, 2018 at 6:28 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to tobacco smoke just for an hour per week was found to increase the risk of respiratory symptoms, like shortness of breath and dry cough at night among teenagers, reveals a new study.
Teens Exposed to Second Hand Smoke More Prone to Dry Cough
Teens Exposed to Second Hand Smoke More Prone to Dry Cough

"There is no safe level of second hand smoke exposure," said lead author of the study Ashley Merianos, Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati in the US.

"Even a small amount of exposure can lead to more emergency department visits and health problems for teens. That includes not just respiratory symptoms, but lower overall health," Merianos said.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, involved 7,389 non-smoking US teenagers without asthma.

The findings showed that teenagers exposed to just one hour of second hand smoke per week are 1.5 times more likely to find it harder to exercise and two times more likely to experience wheezing during or after exercise.

They are two times more likely to have a dry cough at night and and 1.5 times more likely to miss school due to illness.

"Healthcare providers or other health professionals can offer counselling to parents and other family members who smoke to help them quit smoking, and parents should be counselled on how to prevent and reduce their adolescent's second hand smoke exposure," Merianos said.

"Also, health professionals should educate teens on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation," she added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Second Hand Smoke Kills 6 Lakh People Annually: World Health Organization

Second Hand Smoke Kills 6 Lakh People Annually: World Health Organization

Tobacco kills over 6 million people every year. Besides, 22% of global cancer deaths and 10% of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases are because of tobacco.

Second Hand Smoke is Just as Dangerous as Smoking Yourself, Says CDC

Second Hand Smoke is Just as Dangerous as Smoking Yourself, Says CDC

Researchers at CDC have said that preventing smoking in your apartment may not be enough as you may be affected by your neighbor's cigarettes.

Exposure to Second Hand Smoke Linked With Pregnancy Loss

Exposure to Second Hand Smoke Linked With Pregnancy Loss

Exposure to secondhand smoking is linked with increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth and tubal ectopic pregnancies.

Second Hand Smokers More At Risk of Dying of Heart Disease or Lung Cancer

Second Hand Smokers More At Risk of Dying of Heart Disease or Lung Cancer

Regular exposure to passive smoking increases risk of dying from various causes, finds a new study.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Flu Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Cough Symptom Evaluation Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive