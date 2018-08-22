Teens Exposed to Second Hand Smoke More Prone to Dry Cough

Exposure to tobacco smoke just for an hour per week was found to increase the risk of respiratory symptoms, like shortness of breath and dry cough at night among teenagers, reveals a new study.

"There is no safe level of second hand smoke exposure," said lead author of the study Ashley Merianos, Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati in the US.



‘Health professionals need to educate teenagers on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation.’ "Even a small amount of exposure can lead to more emergency department visits and health problems for teens. That includes not just respiratory symptoms, but lower overall health," Merianos said.



The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, involved 7,389 non-smoking US teenagers without asthma.



The findings showed that teenagers exposed to just one hour of second hand smoke per week are 1.5 times more likely to find it harder to exercise and two times more likely to experience wheezing during or after exercise.



They are two times more likely to have a dry cough at night and and 1.5 times more likely to miss school due to illness.



"Healthcare providers or other health professionals can offer counselling to parents and other family members who smoke to help them quit smoking, and parents should be counselled on how to prevent and reduce their adolescent's second hand smoke exposure," Merianos said.



"Also, health professionals should educate teens on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation," she added.







