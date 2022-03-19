Take a Guess: Who is The Most Boring Person in the World?

Advertisement

After examining more than 500 people across five experiments researchers found the blandest jobs are seen as data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.The paper - published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin - also discovered that religion, watching TV, bird watching, and smoking were amongst the dullest hobbies.Boring people were also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns.Led by the Department of Psychology's Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg the research revealed that stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions. And people may expect to be paid a minimum of £35-a-day to spend time with them as recompense.He launched the study to explore the stigma of perceived boredom and how it can impact perceptions.He said: "The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts. These paper shows how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people. "The study also showed that being perceived as boring likely conveys low competence and low interpersonal warmth.Those perceived as boring may thus be at greater risk of harm, addiction and mental health issues. And despite the negative perception society needs people to perform roles such as accounting and banking.said Dr Van Tilburg.1. Data Analysis2. Accounting3. Tax/insurance4. Cleaning5. Banking1. Performing arts2. Science3. Journalism4. Health professional5. Teaching1. Sleeping2. Religion3. Watching TV4. Observing animals5. MathematicsSource: Eurekalert