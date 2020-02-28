Study Throws Light on the way the new Drug acts for COVID-19

All viruses have molecular machinery that copy their genetic material so that they can replicate. Coronaviruses replicate by copying their genetic material using an enzyme known as the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Until now, it has been difficult to get the polymerase complex that contains multiple proteins to work in a test tube."It hasn't been easy to work with these viral polymerases," Matthias Götte, a virologist and professor at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, who led the JBC study. That has slowed research into new drugs' function.Using polymerase enzymes from the coronavirus that causes MERS, scientists in Götte's lab, including graduate student Calvin Gordon, found that the enzymes can incorporate remdesivir, which resembles an RNA building block, into new RNA strands. Shortly after adding remdesivir, the enzyme stops being able to add more RNA subunits. This puts a stop to genome replication.The scientists hypothesize that this might happen because RNA containing remdesivir takes on a strange shape that doesn't fit into the enzyme. To find out for certain, they would need to collect structural data on the enzyme and newly synthesized RNA. Such data could also help researchers design future drugs to have even greater activity against the polymerase.Götte's lab previously showed that remdesivir can stop the polymerase of other viruses with RNA genomes, such as Ebola. But, said Götte, the molecules that remdesivir and related drugs mimic are used for many different functions in the cell. This paper supports the viral RNA polymerase of coronaviruses as a target.Source: Eurekalert