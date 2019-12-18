medindia

Study Reveals How Muscles Talk to the Brain to Regulate Feeding Behavior

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 18, 2019 at 1:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research has shed light on the mechanisms governing feeding behavior in fruit flies and how skeletal muscle communicates energy needs to the brain. This work was published online today in Genes & Development.
Study Reveals How Muscles Talk to the Brain to Regulate Feeding Behavior
Study Reveals How Muscles Talk to the Brain to Regulate Feeding Behavior

Tissues like adipose, intestine and liver signal to the brain through hormones that regulate feeding behavior. Skeletal muscle makes up 40% of the human body and has high energy and nutrient demands. However, until now scientists did not appreciate how skeletal muscle can similarly communicate with the brain through signaling factors called myokines.

Show Full Article


"Until now, the brain has been the least-studied target of myokine activity," said corresponding author Fabio Demontis, Ph.D., of the St. Jude Department of Developmental Neurobiology. "There are many myokines that act on other tissues, but their roles in signaling to the brain have been largely unexplored."

The molecular key to muscle-brain communication

To better understand how skeletal muscle communicates with the brain regarding feeding behavior, the researchers looked at the myokine Dpp in fruit flies. Dpp is the fruit fly equivalent of the BMP2 and BMP4 signaling factors in humans.

Scientists previously thought that Dpp only transmits signals at short distances. However, the researchers showed that fluorescently tagged Dpp travels long distances from the flight muscles of fruit flies to the brain. Furthermore, the researchers found that reducing Dpp levels promoted feeding and foraging behavior in fruit flies. Conversely, increasing Dpp levels reduced foraging and feeding.

A link between Dpp, dopamine and feeding initiation

Among a number of other roles, dopamine has previously been linked to feeding behavior.

The researchers found that lowering Dpp levels in muscle led to higher levels of dopamine in the brain and increased feeding. Conversely flies with higher Dpp levels in muscle had lower levels of brain dopamine and were less likely to seek food. The researchers also found that modulation of dopamine synthesis in the brain is key to the regulation of feeding by muscle-derived Dpp.

"Dpp is doing more than anyone thought it was. Beyond feeding behavior, endocrine Dpp signaling could be regulating a number of other tissue and systemic functions, including disease processes that involve dopaminergic neurons, " Demontis said. "And because Dpp has comparable proteins in humans, it may be relevant to feeding behavior and metabolic diseases in higher organisms."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Nemuri Encoded Protein in Fruit Flies Promotes Sleep and Fights Infection

Scientists have discovered a bacterial-fighting peptide in fruit flies that promotes sleep after sleep deprivation or infection.

Fruit Flies Avoid Foods Rich in Calcium

Calcium is an essential element. Calcium taste not only exists in humans and animals, but also exists in fruit flies like Drosophila melanogaster.

Fruit Flies Help Study an Aggressive Tumor That Attacks Young Children

Fruit flies are often used as a model to determine the basic fundamentals of several diseases in humans including cancer.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)DystoniaNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Spicy Treat: Eating Chili Peppers 4 Times a Week can Reduce Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive