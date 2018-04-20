medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Study Highlights Effect of Anesthesia on Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 20, 2018 at 2:23 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research finds no evidence that anesthesia in children below three years of age lowers intelligence. The findings of the study are published in the journal Anesthesiology. In 2016, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had warned that prolonged or repeated sedation before age three may affect brain development.
Study Highlights Effect of Anesthesia on Children
Study Highlights Effect of Anesthesia on Children

However, the warning was based largely on data from animals, which may or may not apply to children, said the researchers from Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

"For the majority of kids undergoing surgery, the results overall are reassuring," said lead author David Warner, a paediatric anaesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic.

"About 80 per cent of kids who need surgery under age three only need one and it's relatively brief," he added.

However, for those with multiple exposures to anesthesia had modest declines in fine motor skills, but their parents reported more learning and behavioural problems.

Parents whose children had anesthesia once under age 3 reported more problems with mental skills known as executive functions -- skills that help with memory, impulse control, planning and flexibility -- but not with other behaviours, the findings showed.

For the study, the team studied 997 people who had anaesthesia exposures before their third birthdays.

Beyond their anesthesia exposure, the three groups of patients were matched to be as similar as possible, the results revealed.

Several other studies also show little evidence that a single anaesthetic is associated with significant harm.

"Although we do have some concerns about the children who are receiving multiple anesthetics, it's important to note that our results don't allow us to conclude that anesthesia itself is causing problems," Warner said, adding that other factors, such as the conditions that make surgery necessary, could contribute.

"However, the fact that we found some problems in some of these children means that research in this area needs to continue, including further analysis of our data," he added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

General Anesthesia

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the patient in order to be pain free during surgery.

Order Of Birth Does Not Have An Effect On An Individual's Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Order Of Birth Does Not Have An Effect On An Individual's Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

The association between birth order and the child's IQ is so small that it is considered to be meaningless and must not influence during parenting.

Surgery and Anesthesia may Affect Patients' Memory

Surgery and Anesthesia may Affect Patients' Memory

Patients after a surgery and anesthesia were found to score slightly lower on certain memory tests, finds study.

Anaesthesia - History

Anaesthesia - History

valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia

Anaesthesia - History and Origins

Anaesthesia - History and Origins

Anaesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform. It is much more safe today than it was a long time ago.

Dental Anesthesia

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

Local Anaesthesia

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of the body that needs to be anesthestized.

Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal anesthesia and epidural anesthesia are types of regional anesthesia in which when a drug is injected near the spinal cord, it numbs the whole area below the level of injection and thereby provides adequate pain relief for surgeries.

More News on:

Dental Anesthesia Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia Local Anaesthesia General Anesthesia Anaesthesia - History Height and Weight-Kids Anaesthesia - History and Origins Post operative Complications 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...