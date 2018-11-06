medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Stick to a Healthy Diet and Save Millions

by Rishika Gupta on  June 11, 2018 at 5:38 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If even twenty percent of the American population sticks to a proper healthy diet, the country could save more than $20 billion, finds a new study. The findings of this study were discussed at Nutrition 2018 meeting.
Stick to a Healthy Diet and Save Millions
Stick to a Healthy Diet and Save Millions

The study is the first to comprehensively analyze the potential cost implications of improved adherence to healthy dietary patterns (as measured by the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) and the Mediterranean-style diet (MED) score) among US adults across major chronic disease types. Previous research has focused on specific populations or specific conditions, such as heart disease.

"We found that increasing adherence to healthy dietary patterns by even 20 percent at a population level has the potential to save more than $20 billion in both direct and indirect costs associated with 10 major health outcomes," said lead study author Dr. Carolyn Scrafford, senior managing scientist at Exponent, a scientific consulting firm. "That's a significant saving from what we believe is a realistic shift in diet quality."

Scrafford will present the research at the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting during Nutrition 2018, held June 9-12, 2018 in Boston. The research project was funded by the National Dairy Council.

Scrafford's team estimated cost savings under two scenarios. The more conservative scenario looks at the savings that could be realized if US adults increased their adherence to a healthy dietary pattern by 20 percent, as measured by two metrics of diet quality: the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) and the Mediterranean-style diet (MED) score. The more ambitious scenario projects savings that could result if US adults achieved an 80 percent score on those same metrics.

Both the HEI and the MED are markers of what is considered healthy dietary patterns. The HEI is frequently used in the US to evaluate a US-style diet and reflects adherence with the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans while the MED was first used to describe the diet of countries in the Mediterranean region and emphasizes components such as fish, nuts, and fruits, along with olive oil as a healthy fat source.

The average US adult currently shows about 60 percent adherence to the HEI. If this were increased to 72 percent adherence (a relative increase of 20 percent), the analysis shows the US could save $30-47 billion in health-related costs annually. Under the more ambitious scenario, if the average US adult increased their adherence to 80 percent of the HEI, the researchers project an annual savings of $52-82 billion.

Close to half of these savings result from a reduction in costs associated with heart disease alone, with additional savings from reductions in costs associated with cancer and type 2 diabetes. Because heart disease in the US is so prevalent, so costly and thus heavily influenced by diet, a small improvement in diet quality can result in meaningful cost savings, researchers say.

The average US adult currently scores a 3.5 out of 9 possible points on the MED score used to assess adherence to the Mediterranean-style diet. If 20 percent raised this adherence, the researchers would project an annual savings of about $21-26 billion. The lower estimate includes only breast, colorectal and prostate cancer along with five other health outcomes (coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, hip fractures and Alzheimer's disease) while the higher estimate includes savings related to all cancer types along with the same five other health outcomes. Annual savings could reach $112-135 billion if Americans increased their MED adherence to 80 percent by incorporating more components of the Mediterranean-style diet.

"Our results suggest that it's worthwhile to educate Americans on these dietary patterns and their components, to encourage them to make little changes to improve their diet quality," said Scrafford.

To estimate how the healthy US- and Mediterranean-style dietary patterns influence rates of disease among adults in the US, the researchers systematically analyzed the published scientific literature to identify recent meta-analyses assessing observed associations between specific chronic health outcomes and adherence as measured by the HEI or MED scores. They then used the data in those studies to model the expected increase or decrease in risk of the health outcomes among healthy US adults under modeled levels of adherence to these healthy dietary patterns.

To estimate health care costs, the team used data from the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health, along with case reports tracking costs associated with hip fractures and Alzheimer's disease. Cost estimates included both direct costs--such as medical fees, devices and drugs--and indirect costs, such as lost wages and caregiver burden, where available.

While the research models hypothetical scenarios of increased adherence to healthy dietary patterns and it is unlikely that Americans could change their dietary patterns overnight or that the projected health improvements would immediately reduce health-related costs, the numbers provide a reference point for understanding the potential benefits of adopting a healthier diet, Scrafford said. The research was driven by the increasing understanding of the importance of overall dietary patterns rather than individual nutrients or foods.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Brain Shrinkage

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Brain Shrinkage

Consuming a healthy diet may prevent brain shrinkage in older adults. Individuals who eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, dairy and fish may have bigger brains.

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Hearing Loss in Women

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Hearing Loss in Women

Consuming healthy diet may lower the risk of acquired hearing loss in women. Diets such as Alternate Mediterranean Diet, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and the Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 may improve hearing.

Can Pasta be Part of a Healthy Diet?

Can Pasta be Part of a Healthy Diet?

Is pasta healthy or unhealthy? Pasta can be a part of a healthy diet without packing on the pounds.

Healthy Diet Key to a Child's Physical and Mental Well Being

Healthy Diet Key to a Child's Physical and Mental Well Being

A healthy diet consisting of fruits and vegetables may boost child's self-esteem and help form strong peer relationships.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...