Stem cells with a little help from a bioengineering idea have successfully grown into a pulp-dentine complex, the structure which makes up the center of the tooth finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Tissue Engineering.

Stem Cells Successful In Regrowing Center Of The Tooth

The collaborative research between the Kornberg School of Dentistry and the College of Engineering usesUndergoing a root canal may someday be a more pleasant experience, thanks to the work of a pair of researchers at Temple.Associate Professor of Endodontology Maobin Yang, director of the Regenerative Health Research Laboratory at the Kornberg School of Dentistry, and Professor and Department Chair of Bioengineering Peter Lelkes have been collaborating on the research for three years. Yang and Lelkes' work focuses on"These two tissues come from a similar region and have a close relationship to each other. They make up the pulp-dentin complex," Yang explained.But Yang wanted to find a better treatment than the inert substance typically used in root canals. So he began to research the use of stem cells in conjunction with a small scaffold to simultaneously regenerate both tissues that form the pulp-dentin complex.In generating the tissue using stem cells, there's one major problem. "When you put the components into the canal, they don't have spatial control, so they don't know where to grow the pulp and the dentinthe dentin outside and the pulp inside. So we need structure."That's where Lelkes, a Laura H. Carnell Professor, came in: He worked with Yang to develop a bioengineered two-sided scaffolding to guide the tissue growth.."Yang and Lelkes' partnership was born out of a friendship that occurred by happenstance: When Yang arrived at Temple six years ago, he initially worked out of a lab in Lelkes' department and found a mentor and friend in Lelkes. So when he needed bioengineering assistance in his research, he turned to Lelkes."This is one of the great cases when he says, 'Here, I have a clinical problem, let's try to find an engineering solution to this problem,'" Lelkes said.The pair recently published their findings in the journal Tissue Engineering.Yang said growing full teeth is still a bit distant in the research because the various materials that makeup teeth are complex and differ in their components. He toldThe next step for the researchers is to test the tissue growth technique in animal models.," Yang said. "With investments and with lots of research, I believe that we will get there soon."Source: Eurekalert