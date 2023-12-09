About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Stem Cells Offer Hope for PCOS Root Causes

by Colleen Fleiss on September 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM
A potential novel treatment for polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), developed by researchers from the University of Chicago has the potential to enhance various PCOS symptoms by regulating bodily systems and diminishing inflammation (1 Trusted Source
Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles to Treat PCOS

Go to source).

Recently published results demonstrate the promise of this novel therapeutic approach that uses mesenchymal stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs), also known as exosomes: tiny, free-floating packages of molecules released by stem cells.

PCOS Diet: Managing Symptoms Through Nutrition

PCOS diet comprises of foods rich in fiber, protein, and prebiotics. Weight management, regular exercise, and sound sleep impart positive outcomes.
Advertisement


"Current PCOS treatments merely address the symptoms, and the most common treatments - oral contraceptives - do not address patients' struggles with infertility," said Hang-Soo Park, PhD, staff scientist at UChicago and the study's first author. "Our approach represents a paradigm shift from symptom management to treating the underlying causes. We hope this will prove more effective in the long term and allow patients to have children if they wish to do so."

The group had previously published findings that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) - adult cells that can differentiate into multiple cell types for healing and regeneration - can secrete factors that can help reverse the symptoms of PCOS, but it was unclear what those factors were. The latest study identifies the EVs they release as the therapeutic components.
Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

infertility, obesity and other endocrine and metabolic abnormalities.
Advertisement

Based on this finding, the scientists injected the EVs into mouse models of PCOS, where they helped stabilize some of the metabolic irregularities often associated with the disorder, such as high glucose levels. The EVs can be injected into either blood vessels or directly into the mice's ovaries, and in both cases, they actually restored ovarian function.

The researchers believe an immune signaling protein called IL-10, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, may play a key role in the healing they observed. The EVs may serve as delivery vehicles that stabilize IL-10 and ferry it to target cells, increasing the molecule's effectiveness in reducing inflammation and driving restorative processes.

EV-Based Therapy for PCOS

EV-based therapy showcases distinct advantages over conventional methods. Unlike whole stem cell therapy, EVs are more accessible and less expensive to use, making them well-suited for wide-scale applications. They also offer a better safety profile, with minimal concerns about tumorigenesis or immunogenicity. Notably, clinical trials using EV therapy for reproductive disorders have already garnered approval, demonstrating the high potential for translating this research into real-world benefits.

Park pointed out that some companies are already commercially manufacturing EVs that have proven safe in clinical trials. As a result, he said producing a therapeutic will not be technically challenging once the design is finalized.

Along with principle investigator Ayman Al-Hendy, MD, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UChicago Medicine, and other researchers, Park is now applying for grants to fund human clinical studies of this EV treatment. Simultaneously, they are performing additional bench research with the goal of developing enhanced EVs that more precisely target ovarian tissue, potentially reversing damage more effectively.

"The key takeaway for PCOS patients right now is that researchers are working hard to understand the pathways involved," said Park. "As we understand more and more, the treatments will become even safer and more effective."

  1. Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles to Treat PCOS - (https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/13/11151)
Source: Eurekalert
Keto Diet: A Recipe for PCOS Women to Boost Their Fertility

The Keto diet may improve reproductive health in PCOS women, reducing testosterone levels & aiding weight loss.
Advertisement

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this quiz.
