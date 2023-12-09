About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Treating Urinary Symptoms in Elderly Men may Reduce Mortality Risk

by Hemalatha Manikandan on September 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM
Treating Urinary Symptoms in Elderly Men may Reduce Mortality Risk

Men aged 50 or older who successfully treat their lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) have a reduced mortality risk in the subsequent years, reports a study in the October issue of The Journal of Urology, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

"We found a small but significant decrease in mortality risk for older men who received medications for the treatment of LUTS," comments lead author Blayne Welk, MD, MSc, of Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute, London, Ont., Canada.

Treatment of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms With Solifenacin and Tamsulosin: Findings of the NEPTUNE Trial

Treatment of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms With Solifenacin and Tamsulosin: Findings of the NEPTUNE Trial


Find the special report for combination treatment with solifenacin and tamsulosin in men with lower urinary tract symptoms with reference to the large NEPTUNE and NEPTUNE II medical trials.
Advertisement


"The findings suggest that we may need to view urinary symptoms differently, possibly with an emphasis on earlier treatment." Dr. Welk's coauthor was Andrew McClure, MSc.

Treating LUTS linked to 4% Reduction in Mortality

The researchers analyzed data on 3,046 men aged 50 years or with moderate to severe LUTS from a previous clinical trial (the Medical Treatment of Prostate Symptoms trial). Participants were randomly assigned to active treatment with medications for LUTS - the alpha-1 blocker doxazosin, the 5-alpha reductase inhibitor finasteride, or a combination of the two - or inactive placebo treatment.

Follow-up data were used to assess the relationship between a reduction in urinary symptoms and the risk of death after an average of six years. Severity was assessed using a standard score (the AUA Symptom Score), which rates the impact of LUTS symptoms on a scale from 0 to 35. The patients' median age was 62 years; 117 men died during the two-year follow-up period.
Urinary Symptoms May Affect Mortality Risk

Urinary Symptoms May Affect Mortality Risk


Moderate to severe lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), such as incontinence and frequent nighttime urination (nocturia), are linked to higher death risk.
Advertisement

"Improvement in male LUTS was associated with a reduced risk of death," the researchers write. For each one-point reduction in symptom score, the relative likelihood (hazard ratio) of death decreased by 4%. Greater symptom reductions were linked to greater reductions in risk of death: hazard ratio decreased by 12% with a three-point reduction in symptom score and by 35% with a 10-point reduction in LUTS.

Men assigned to all three active treatment groups had significant reductions in mortality risk, but the placebo group did not. The findings were consistent in further analyses including adjustment for potential confounding factors or for surgical treatment (transurethral prostate resection). Reductions in specific types of symptoms (storage or voiding symptoms) were associated with similar reductions in mortality.

Need for Early Screening and Treatment for LUTS To Cut Down Mortality Risk

Lower urinary tract symptoms such as weak stream and frequent nighttime urination (nocturia) are very common in older men. Previous studies have linked moderate to severe LUTS to an increased risk of death(1 Trusted Source
Male Urinary Symptoms May Indicate Mortality Risk Over Time

Go to source). The new study is the first to focus on whether improvement in male LUTS may reduce this excess risk of death.

The reduction in mortality in men receiving effective medications may have implications for the approach to treatment for LUTS in older men. Such urinary symptoms are generally viewed as a "benign condition," treated only if they become a bothersome problem for the patient.

The researchers emphasize that their study cannot determine whether there is a causal relationship between improvement in LUTS symptoms and subsequent mortality risk. If so, then earlier treatment based on symptom scores would be an appropriate strategy - analogous to the long-term reductions in mortality resulting from early treatment for mild increases in blood pressure.

The authors also note that the study did not evaluate the effect of other treatment options, including newer types of selective alpha-blockers. Dr. Welk and Mr. McClure conclude: "Further study is necessary to see if early LUTS treatment independently decreases the risk of mortality."

Reference :
  1. Male Urinary Symptoms May Indicate Mortality Risk Over Time - (https://simhcottumwa.org/male-urinary-symptoms-may-indicate-mortality-risk-over-time/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Regular Exercise may Lower Health Risks in Aging Men

Regular Exercise may Lower Health Risks in Aging Men


A regular physical activity can significantly reduce health risks among aging men, according to a new research.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from ...

Latest Men´s Health News

One-Third of Men Worldwide Infected With Genital HPV

One-Third of Men Worldwide Infected With Genital HPV

Men's human papillomavirus (HPV) infections underscore the importance of their participation in efforts to reduce HPV-related diseases in all genders.
Next-gen Treatment Eases Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

Next-gen Treatment Eases Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

Men who received active Optilume treatment demonstrated more significant improvement in symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia.
How Sperm Formation May Impact Fertility?

How Sperm Formation May Impact Fertility?

Investigation of sperm formation and its molecular intricacies reveals a potential connection between infertility and alterations in sperm amino acids.
The Untold Struggle: New Fathers and Antidepressants

The Untold Struggle: New Fathers and Antidepressants

Strong association between men's prior antidepressant use and increased antidepressant requirement after becoming fathers has been revealed by a study.
The Y Chromosome Puzzle and Its Impact on Bladder Cancer Resistance

The Y Chromosome Puzzle and Its Impact on Bladder Cancer Resistance

Diminished presence of Y chromosomes with advancing age in men has been discovered to hinder the effectiveness of the body's defense against bladder cancer.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Treating Urinary Symptoms in Elderly Men may Reduce Mortality Risk Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests