by Angela Mohan on  May 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Will Soy Isoflavones Prevent Wheezing in Risky Infants?
New clinical trial will assess whether soy isoflavones can prevent asthma in risky kids.

Rajesh Kumar, MD, and Jacqueline Pongracic, MD, from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago received $3 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for this site-specific clinical trial.

"We will determine if we can decrease allergic airway inflammation in babies at risk of asthma and possibly prevent recurrent wheezing," said Dr. Kumar, a physician in Allergy and Immunology at Lurie Children's and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.


"We will give babies a nutritional supplement from soy if they have a common genetic variation that promotes more allergic airway inflammation, especially around viral illness.

As allergy and viral illness can increase the risk of asthma, this trial is important. We believe that interrupting allergic airway inflammation around viral illness in the first year of life may prevent progression to asthmatic type airway inflammation."

Previous study found that asthma risk increased 17 times when children who had bronchiolitis in the first two years of life also had a common variation of the Plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) gene.

Children with this genetic variation were 12 times more risky to develop asthma after any lower respiratory tract infections requiring medical contact early in life. Around 60 percent of the population has this genetic variation.

Variant of PAI-1 gene that produces more PAI-1 protein was not linked to a higher asthma risk. The risk of asthma and worse lung function raised only with the combination of the genetic variant and a severe viral respiratory illness early in life.

Previous lab-based research and human studies also found that soy isoflavones can decrease the product of the PAI-1 gene in blood, which leads Drs. Kumar, Pongracic and Cho to expect that soy isoflavones might be able to reduce allergic airway inflammation in young children with this genetic variation.

Soy isoflavones will be given as a supplement in a powder form mixed in either breast milk, formula, or water to infants 2-6 months old who are at high risk for developing asthma. Each infant will be enrolled for two years. Airway inflammation and recurrent wheezing, will be compared against a placebo group.

"One of the most exciting aspects of our study is that the intervention does not require medication. We know that the soy supplement is safe, easy to consume and costs just pennies a day," said Dr. Pongracic, Division Head of Allergy and Immunology at Lurie Children's and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"We are proud to continue to be part of these research efforts to help inner city children who are disproportionately affected by asthma," said Dr. Pongracic. "Our collective research has truly moved the needle toward understanding asthma exacerbations and developing novel treatment strategies for these children."

Cockroach allergen exposure is a major risk factor for severe asthma in urban children and that programs to decrease exposures to cockroaches and other household allergens reduce children's asthma symptoms and healthcare visits.

Omalizumab, a drug that reduces immunoglobulin E, can prevent seasonal asthma attacks. Scientists also identified molecular pathways that evolve in the nasal passages of children with asthma who had colds that led to asthma attacks.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Soy Supplements may Not Protect Against Breast Cancer
Soy isoflavones supplements do not decrease the risk of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Acute Bronchitis
Acute bronchitis is a short term inflammation of the bronchi of lungs. It is usually caused by a virus.
READ MORE
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Asthma in Children and Adults
Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.
READ MORE
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Flavonoids
Ever wondered what causes chocolate to prevent skin wrinkles? The answer is – flavonoids. Here’s host of other flavonoid health benefits.
READ MORE
Soy / Soya - A Holy Food
Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.
READ MORE
Soy Allergy
What exactly in soybean causes the allergenic reactions? Is soy lecithin responsible for allergic reactions too? Get the answers here.
READ MORE
Top 7 Health Benefits of Tofu
Tofu is a superfood you must incorporate in your diet to lower your risk of cardiovascular problems, diabetes, cancer and for glowing skin.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Acute BronchitisAsthmaSoy / Soya - A Holy FoodTypes of Food AllergiesWheezingHealth Benefits of FlavonoidsSoy AllergyAsthma in Children and AdultsTop 7 Health Benefits of TofuChronic Bronchitis