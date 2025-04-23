Smartphones Can Help Detect Anemia in Children Using Eye Photos

Grayscale smartphone photos of children's eyes can help detect anemia noninvasively and affordably.
Anemia, a blood condition characterized by low hemoglobin levels, affects nearly 2 billion people globally, with school-aged children in low- and middle-income countries being especially at risk. If left unaddressed, it can hinder a child’s physical growth, learning ability, and overall development. Early diagnosis is critical, but conventional testing methods often depend on blood samples and laboratory equipment, which are frequently inaccessible in underserved regions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Radiomic identification of anemia features in monochromatic conjunctiva photographs in school-age children
Go to source).
Smartphone Imaging for Anemia DetectionA new study reported in Biophotonics Discovery offers a promising alternative: using simple grayscale photos of the eye’s conjunctiva—the inner surface of the eyelid and the white part of the eye—to predict anemia. Researchers from Purdue University, Rwanda Biomedical Center, and University of Rwanda used standard smartphones to take over 12,000 eye photos from 565 children aged 5 to 15. They then applied machine learning along with a technique called radiomics, which mathematically analyzes patterns and textures in medical images, to identify features linked to anemia.
‘Did You Know?First author Shaun Hong, a Purdue University Ph.D. student, notes, “Unlike previous efforts that rely on color analysis or special imaging tools, this method doesn’t require color data. Instead, it uses black-and-white photos to examine tiny structural changes in the eye’s blood vessels. This approach avoids problems caused by different light conditions or camera models, making it more practical for use in a variety of settings.”
Anemia affects nearly 2 billion people worldwide, and a smartphone photo of your eye might soon be all it takes to detect it—no blood tests or lab visits needed. #medindia #anemiaawareness #digitalhealth’
Potential Impact in Low-Resource SettingsThe results show a strong connection between specific spatial features and anemia status, pointing to the possibility of screening for anemia using just a smartphone and basic software. This could be especially useful in remote or under-resourced communities, offering a fast, noninvasive, and affordable way to identify children at risk.
Corresponding author Professor Young L. Kim of Purdue University remarks, “The technology isn’t meant to replace traditional testing but could help prioritize who needs further evaluation and treatment. With more development, the method could be integrated into mobile health tools to support early intervention in areas where healthcare access is limited.”
