Smartphones Can Help Detect Anemia in Children Using Eye Photos

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 23 2025 10:24 AM

Grayscale smartphone photos of children's eyes can help detect anemia noninvasively and affordably.

Anemia, a blood condition characterized by low hemoglobin levels, affects nearly 2 billion people globally, with school-aged children in low- and middle-income countries being especially at risk. If left unaddressed, it can hinder a child’s physical growth, learning ability, and overall development. Early diagnosis is critical, but conventional testing methods often depend on blood samples and laboratory equipment, which are frequently inaccessible in underserved regions (1 Trusted Source
Radiomic identification of anemia features in monochromatic conjunctiva photographs in school-age children

Go to source).

Smartphone Imaging for Anemia Detection

A new study reported in Biophotonics Discovery offers a promising alternative: using simple grayscale photos of the eye’s conjunctiva—the inner surface of the eyelid and the white part of the eye—to predict anemia. Researchers from Purdue University, Rwanda Biomedical Center, and University of Rwanda used standard smartphones to take over 12,000 eye photos from 565 children aged 5 to 15. They then applied machine learning along with a technique called radiomics, which mathematically analyzes patterns and textures in medical images, to identify features linked to anemia.

Iron Intake Calculator
Iron Intake Calculator
This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, pregnant and breast feeding women. The Intake Calculator also includes iron rich foods.
First author Shaun Hong, a Purdue University Ph.D. student, notes, “Unlike previous efforts that rely on color analysis or special imaging tools, this method doesn’t require color data. Instead, it uses black-and-white photos to examine tiny structural changes in the eye’s blood vessels. This approach avoids problems caused by different light conditions or camera models, making it more practical for use in a variety of settings.”

Potential Impact in Low-Resource Settings

The results show a strong connection between specific spatial features and anemia status, pointing to the possibility of screening for anemia using just a smartphone and basic software. This could be especially useful in remote or under-resourced communities, offering a fast, noninvasive, and affordable way to identify children at risk.

Corresponding author Professor Young L. Kim of Purdue University remarks, “The technology isn’t meant to replace traditional testing but could help prioritize who needs further evaluation and treatment. With more development, the method could be integrated into mobile health tools to support early intervention in areas where healthcare access is limited.”

Global Trends of Anemia In Women and Children
Global Trends of Anemia In Women and Children
There is a widespread impact of anemia on global health, with a specific focus on women and children.
Reference:
  1. Radiomic identification of anemia features in monochromatic conjunctiva photographs in school-age children - (https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/biophotonics-discovery/volume-2/issue-02/022303/Radiomic-identification-of-anemia-features-in-monochromatic-conjunctiva-photographs-in/10.1117/1.BIOS.2.2.022303.full)

Source-Eurekalert
Top Iron-Rich Foods | Dietary Sources of Iron
Top Iron-Rich Foods | Dietary Sources of Iron
Concerned about iron deficiency? Read on for a quick list of the best iron-rich foods.
Anemia Among Indian Women and Children Remains a Cause of Concern- National Family Health Survey-5
Anemia Among Indian Women and Children Remains a Cause of Concern- National Family Health Survey-5
Anaemia among Indian children and women is a cause of concern. More than half of women and children were found to be anaemic in the fifth national family health survey.

