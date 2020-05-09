Simple Yet Effective Surgery Offers Relief for People Who Struggle with CPAP Masks

Simple yet efficient surgery has led experts to promote it as an option to manage difficult obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) cases around the world, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.



Excellent outcomes were exhibited in sleep apnea patients who couldn't tolerate CPAP treatment. After a rigorous evaluation of the surgery, the patients achieved relief from disrupted sleep, snoring, and improved general health.

‘Nearly 1 billion people are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnoea globally, with the main treatment being continuous positive pressure airway (CPAP) tolerated by only half of those who try it. ’





A multi-level surgical technique with a new version of palate surgery with a low-risk tongue procedure creates an improved airway and reduces obstruction.

Almost 30 percent of people with obstructive sleep apnoea wake up very easily with light sleep and other difficulties caused by minor airway narrowing.