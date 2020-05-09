Simple Yet Effective Surgery Offers Relief for People Who Struggle with CPAP Masks

Almost 30 percent of people with obstructive sleep apnoea wake up very easily with light sleep and other difficulties caused by minor airway narrowing.
‘Nearly 1 billion people are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnoea globally, with the main treatment being continuous positive pressure airway (CPAP) tolerated by only half of those who try it.
’
A multi-level surgical technique with a new version of palate surgery with a low-risk tongue procedure creates an improved airway and reduces obstruction.
Source: Medindia