by Iswarya on  September 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Common Cold can Help Combat Flu
Rhinovirus can prevent the flu virus from infecting airways by jumpstarting the body's antiviral defenses, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet Microbe.

The study's findings help answer a mystery encircling the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic: An anticipated surge in swine flu cases never emerged in Europe during the fall, when the common cold became widespread.

Empowering Better Health

Clinical data of more than 13,000 subjects with respiratory infection symptoms were studied by a Yale team led by Dr. Ellen Foxman and found that even during months when both viruses were active, the flu virus was not if the common cold virus was present.


Foxman's lab designed human airway tissue from stem cells that give rise to epithelial cells to predict how two viruses will interact and found that after the tissue had been exposed to rhinovirus, the influenza virus could not infect the tissue.

The presence of rhinovirus triggered the antiviral agent interferon production, which is part of the early immune system response to the invasion of pathogens, Foxman said.

"The effect persisted for at least five days," she said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Common Cold
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
READ MORE
Perfect 5 Tips to Make Running in Cold Weather Safe and Healthy
Cold winds and chilly climate can affect your daily exercise routine. But, wearing multiple layers of clothing, drinking enough water and increasing your indoor warm-up time can keep your fitness levels up, even when the temperature drops. Now, ...
READ MORE
Brain Freeze
Ice cream headache or brain freeze is a temporary pain due to eating or drinking a cold substance or when exposed to cold air. The shooting pain lasts for a few seconds and does not require treatment.
READ MORE
Nasal Discharge Symptom Evaluation
The cause of nasal discharge can be identified based on the type of discharge. In some conditions, the mucus production increases and manifests in the form of a running nose.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Common ColdFluNasal Discharge Symptom EvaluationBrain FreezeRSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children