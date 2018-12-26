medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season

by Iswarya on  December 26, 2018 at 2:52 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dry and itchy eyes are a common concern in the winter due to low humidity. Retaining moisture can help battle dryness of the eyes during the winter season, states an ophthalmologist.
Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season
Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season

"On average, the humidity drops in the winter with the cold weather," Marissa Locy, an instructor in the department of ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was quoted as saying by Health Day.

"In addition, most people turn on the heat in their homes or offices to combat the cold. So, what you end up having is lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eye faster than normal," she said.

The study highlighted ways to retain moisture, thereby combating dryness to the eyes during the winter season due to lower humidity.

If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air. Drink lots of fluids. Keeping your body hydrated will help maintain moisture in your eyes, Locy said.

Direct blow heating onto your face should be avoided because this can dry up moisture in your eyes.

Moreover, in the car, heat vents should be directed toward the lower body.

Wearing eye protection or a hat with a visor when outdoors to keep particles and wind from getting into your eyes is a must, the report said.

Since eyes could dry even more with contacts in cold weather, wearing clean contacts reduces the risk of infection and itching.

Talk to your doctor as occasional bouts of dry eyes can eventually progress into dry eye disease, Locy noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation

Dry eye may be due to a decrease in tear production, alteration of the tear consistency, or faster evaporation of the tears.

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if untreated, dry eyes can cause extensive damage to the eyes.

Dry Eye Occurs Mostly in Spring Compared to Other Seasons

Dry eye was least during summer compared to pollen allergy in spring and low indoor humidity in winter due to indoor heaters.

Dry Eye Syndrome Slows Reading Rate

Dry eye syndrome or chronic dry eye is a condition that occurs when natural tears fail to adequately lubricate the eyes. It can slow reading rate and also disrupt day to day tasks.

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Stay Well This Winter Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Can You Cope with Your Children's Tantrums?

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive