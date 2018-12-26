Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season

Dry and itchy eyes are a common concern in the winter due to low humidity. Retaining moisture can help battle dryness of the eyes during the winter season, states an ophthalmologist.
"On average, the humidity drops in the winter with the cold weather," Marissa Locy, an instructor in the department of ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was quoted as saying by Health Day.
‘If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture and drink lots of fluid to keep your body hydrated which will help maintain moisture in your eyes.’
"In addition, most people turn on the heat in their homes or offices to combat the cold. So, what you end up having is lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eye faster than normal," she said.
The study highlighted ways to retain moisture, thereby combating dryness to the eyes during the winter season due to lower humidity.
If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air. Drink lots of fluids. Keeping your body hydrated will help maintain moisture in your eyes, Locy said.
Direct blow heating onto your face should be avoided because this can dry up moisture in your eyes.
Moreover, in the car, heat vents should be directed toward the lower body.
Wearing eye protection or a hat with a visor when outdoors to keep particles and wind from getting into your eyes is a must, the report said.
Since eyes could dry even more with contacts in cold weather, wearing clean contacts reduces the risk of infection and itching.
Talk to your doctor as occasional bouts of dry eyes can eventually progress into dry eye disease, Locy noted.
