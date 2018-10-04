Simple, Easy Ways to Keep Acne at Bay

Sargam Dhawan, Director at Paul Penders India and Sharad Kulkarni, Ayurvedic Expert at Kama Ayurveda have shared some tips to get rid of acne organically:

* To keep bacteria at bay, wash your face and hands regularly with the natural antibacterial alpina and tea tree cleansing wash. It contains essential tea-tree oil with a soft, foaming formula that gently and effectively cleanses normal to oily skin while helping to regulate sebum production and reduce blemishes. It is made will all natural and organic ingredients.



‘Get rid of acne by washing your face and hands regularly and use tea tree-based products to regulate sebum production and reduce blemishes, suggested health experts.’ * It is very important to moisturise your skin. Opt for juniper and yarrow moisturiser or aloe and lavender moisturiser as it will also have vitamin E that helps to replenish the moisture to avoid skin dehydration.



* Ayurvedic medication, on the other hand provides a more holistic approach. Bitter gourd juice intake every day acts as a rakta shodhaka (blood purifier) as its anti-bacterial action helps to flush out the free radicals out of the body thus keeping the skin clean and clear through internal cleansing.



* Start your morning with lots of water. This is known to push toxins out of the body relieving body from the harmful effects of toxins. Toxins are drained out of the body through sweat, urine and bowel. Once the body is detoxed the skin gets the glow. Apart from this fresh fruit juices and other natural sources of fluids are appreciated.



