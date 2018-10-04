medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple, Easy Ways to Keep Acne at Bay

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 10, 2018 at 1:08 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sargam Dhawan, Director at Paul Penders India and Sharad Kulkarni, Ayurvedic Expert at Kama Ayurveda have shared some tips to get rid of acne organically:
Simple, Easy Ways to Keep Acne at Bay
Simple, Easy Ways to Keep Acne at Bay

* To keep bacteria at bay, wash your face and hands regularly with the natural antibacterial alpina and tea tree cleansing wash. It contains essential tea-tree oil with a soft, foaming formula that gently and effectively cleanses normal to oily skin while helping to regulate sebum production and reduce blemishes. It is made will all natural and organic ingredients.

* It is very important to moisturise your skin. Opt for juniper and yarrow moisturiser or aloe and lavender moisturiser as it will also have vitamin E that helps to replenish the moisture to avoid skin dehydration.

* Ayurvedic medication, on the other hand provides a more holistic approach. Bitter gourd juice intake every day acts as a rakta shodhaka (blood purifier) as its anti-bacterial action helps to flush out the free radicals out of the body thus keeping the skin clean and clear through internal cleansing.

* Start your morning with lots of water. This is known to push toxins out of the body relieving body from the harmful effects of toxins. Toxins are drained out of the body through sweat, urine and bowel. Once the body is detoxed the skin gets the glow. Apart from this fresh fruit juices and other natural sources of fluids are appreciated.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Acne

Acne

Acne vulgaris, popularly known as 'pimples' or 'zits' is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.

Quiz on Acne

Quiz on Acne

Acne breakouts affect millions of people worldwide, particularly teenagers. Here's a quiz on some general facts about acne that you should know. ...

Here's How To Keep Acne At Bay

Here's How To Keep Acne At Bay

Acne is a common problem that most of us go through. Drinking lots of water, eating a balanced diet and keeping the skin clean can help you keep acne at bay.

Enjoy an Acne-Free Time This Monsoon

Enjoy an Acne-Free Time This Monsoon

Adults and children, who have skin abscesses five centimeters or smaller in diameter have higher cure rates.

Blackheads / Comedones

Blackheads / Comedones

Blackheads or comedones are skin abrasions formed due to clogging of hair follicle with excess sebum. Learn more about its various treatment methods.

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic condition of the sebaceous glands that commonly occurs in those prone to acne. Although there is no cure, the condition can be managed through medications.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

Skin Disease

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.

Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne

Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne

Living with acne can be tough, but not anymore. Here we bring you the 10 best ways to deal with acne.

More News on:

Acne Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Skin Disease Rashes Symptom Evaluation Exfoliate Hidradenitis Suppurativa Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne Blackheads / Comedones Ten Most Common Skin Disorders Foods That Can Make Skin Oily 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual ...

 Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...