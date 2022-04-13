Simple Analysis for Women With Diabetes, Aged 40 Years or More

Advertisement

Sample Study and its Results

Many PFAS have molecular structures that are similar to naturally occurring fatty acids, resulting in similar chemical properties and effects on the human body. Fatty acids act on a class of protein molecules found in cells called peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), which act as fat and insulin sensors and are important regulators for the formation and growth of new adipocytes (fat cells). Structurally and chemically similar PFAS compounds may interact with the same PPARs, suggesting a possible mechanism for these substances to interfere with their regulatory behavior and affect the risk of diabetes, particularly in women aged 40 to 60 years.Experimental studies with cell cultures suggest that exposure to cosmetics that have high levels of PFAS found in some humans may combine with PPAR function, leading to increased production of fat cells, changes to fat and sugar metabolism, and abnormal inflammatory responses.The sample group for this study was selected in the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), an ongoing multi-site, multi-ethnic, and community-based prospective study of midlife women referring to menopause. A total of 3,302 menopausal participants aged 42 to 52 years who met the selection criteria for SWAN at seven locations in the United States in 1996 to 1997 were recruited, and the basic clinical trial was repeated annually.The SWAN-Multi-Pollutant Study (SWAN-MPS) was launched in 2016 to assess the role of environmental pollutants in chronic diseases during and after menopause. It analyzed stored blood and urine samples from 1,400 of the study participants, which had been collected by SWAN since the third follow-up (1999-2000). These were tested for the presence of seven environmental chemicals, including PFAS, an ingrediant for most cosmetics.The authors left the final sample of 1,237 women with an average age of 49.4 years who were monitored from 1999 to 2000, excluding women with diabetes and participants who did not have adequate data on the Swan-MBS baseline, until 2017. There were 102 cases of diabetes during the 17,005 person-year follow-up: 6 cases per 1,000 person-years. Compared with non-disease participants, those who developed diabetes who were black were from Southeastern Michigan (more socio-economically backward area) with lower literacy, lower physical activity, higher energy intake, and higher PMI in baseline.The authors observed, "" They also note, "Serum concentrations of PFAS were categorized into high/middle/low exposure groups (tertiles), and a hazard ratio (HR) for incident diabetes was calculated by comparing the incidence rate in the 'high' or 'middle' tertiles to that in the lowest tertile (reference group). The team found that combined exposure to the seven different PFAS had a stronger association with diabetes risk than was seen with individual compounds. Women in the 'high' tertile for all seven were 2.62 times more likely to develop diabetes than those in the 'low' category, while increased risk associated with each individual PFAS ranged from 36% to 85%, suggesting a potential additive or synergistic effect of multiple PFAS on diabetes risk.The strength of the association between combined exposure and incident diabetes rates also suggests that PFAS in cosmetics may have substantial clinical impacts on diabetes risk. They say, "This prospective cohort study supports the hypothesis that exposure to PFAS in cosmetics, individually and as mixtures, may increase the risk of incident diabetes in midlife women. Although the effect sizes in men and other populations not included in their study are unknown, if these results are also applicable to men as well as to individuals of all ages and ethnicities regardless of location, then approximately 370,000 cases (around 25%) out of the 1.5 million Americans newly diagnosed with diabetes each year could be attributable to PFAS exposure.The authors conclude it saying, "They suggest that regulation focusing on certain compounds in cosmetics may be ineffective and that standard PFAS should be restricted to 'class.' Finally, they point out that clinicians should be aware of PFAS as an undiagnosed risk factor for diabetes and be prepared to advise patients on sources of exposure and potential health risks.Source: Medindia