Can Mushroom Enhance Depressed Brain Functioning?

Treating depressed people with a magic mushroom compound may enhance their brain connectivity as per a study at the Imperial College London's Centre for Psychedelic Research, published today in the journal Nature Medicine.



The study shows that a magic/ psychedelic compound found in the mushrooms — Psilocybin, helps to "open up" depressed people's brains, even after use, enabling brain regions to talk more freely to one another.

