About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Simple 7 Beauty Hacks to Beat Festival Blues

by Hannah Joy on October 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Simple 7 Beauty Hacks to Beat Festival Blues

Golden principle of skincare is Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing (CTM). Following this routine during the festive season keeps your skin young and healthy.

Festivals can inevitably lead to two situations: a perfectly enjoyable and energetic day when you look your best, or alternatively a tiring, sweaty day due to the heat and humidity.

Advertisement


While it is understandable that sweating is a perfectly natural human bodily function, yet heat and sweat can cause a few skin problems, like clogged pores, blackheads, acne, pimples and rash. However, there is no cause for despair, if you can follow a few beauty hacks that can keep skin problems at bay.

Before we delve deep into the subject, it should be noted that the golden principle of skincare is Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing (CTM), which cannot be done away with at any cost.
Advertisement

Cleansing of the skin assumes importance, in order to get rid of the sweat and oil deposits.

A proper routine of CTM helps to keep the skin moisturized and restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin so that eruptive conditions like pimples and acne are prevented.

Beauty Mogul Shahnaz Husain shares beauty hacks to beat festival blues:

Sunscreen is indispensable: Protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays by applying sunscreen, before going out in the sun, on the face and exposed areas of the body. Select a sunscreen or sunblock with an SPF of at least 20 or 25. For sun-sensitive skin, apply a higher SPF of 40 or 60. If the skin is dry, a sunblock cream should be applied, while for normal to oily skin or combination skin, a sunscreen gel is more suitable. The sunscreen should be applied about 20 minutes before sun exposure, to allow it time to be absorbed by the skin. It should be reapplied if you are in the sun for longer than an hour at a stretch. The effects of the sun increase near water bodies and snow, as they reflect the sun's radiation. In the treatment of skin pigmentation, skin protection with sunscreens is an important aspect.

Opt for light and matte makeup: Make-up, festivities, heat and sweat need the careful choice of cosmetics. Heat can stimulate the oil and sweat glands further, making the skin oily. So, you should select matte products that are oil-free. Matte products do not have contain mineral oil and other oils, the make-up will not feel oily, especially during the day. Using matte products help to control the oily look.

Rosewater toner: Brimming with vitamins such as Vitamin A, C, D, E and B3, rose water is a wonderful ingredient for a skin-toner. Rosewater suits all skin types and can protect the skin from heat and pollution, refresh the skin and add a natural glow. It has antioxidant properties, providing youthful skin and sealing natural moisture.

Use a mattifier: Mattifier is a magic product for people with oily skin. The prime objective of applying a mattifier is to cut down on the production of oil in order to prevent the skin from becoming greasy and excessively shiny. The mattifier may be a light powder, or a lotion, balm or matte moisturizer. They should help to absorb oil, reduce oiliness, shrink the pores and minimize blemishes.

Do not forget eye primers: To keep your makeup look firm even around the eye region, wearing an eye primer can be a great boon. This is due to the fact that eye primers make eye makeup last longer and also prevents creasing.

Spray away the heat with cooling mist: To ensure that your face looks smooth and lustrous throughout the day, hydration is important. A cooling mist does just that in a more effective manner. A fine spray of mist can quench your skin's thirst and restore balance, adding an attractive glow.

Put on chilled sheet masks: At the end of the long festive day, make sure you give full attention to your night skincare routine. Remove make-up at night. Beginning with a chilled sheet mask will relax your face and provide it hydration. Aloe Vera or Cucumber masks can be prepared at home and then kept in the refrigerator to cool them before applying. You can also put on an almond cream or lip balm.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Medicaid Expansion Increases Access to Bariatric Surgery for...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Holistic Management for Depression Beauty Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season
Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season
Monsoon is here and along with the rain, humidity comes in and always plays a spoilsport. Excessive ...
Simple and Easy to Follow Beauty Hacks by a Celebrity Make-Up Artist
Simple and Easy to Follow Beauty Hacks by a Celebrity Make-Up Artist
From your hair to your feet - it's essential to take precautions against the beauty woes that the .....
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Wanna wrinkle-free skin along with youthful hydration? Try hyaluronic acid. It is the best ......
Simple Skincare Routine for Babies
Simple Skincare Routine for Babies
The rainy season has already begun. An expert has shared a guide for the best skincare practices ......
Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine
Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine
Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the ......
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close