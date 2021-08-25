Shorter Course of Rifapentine-isoniazid Linked to Higher Treatment Completion Rates

Treatment completion rate was higher among HIV patients who were assigned a shorter course of rifapentine-isoniazid therapy to prevent tuberculosis disease compared to those taking a longer course.



Second round of treatment provided no additional protection from developing tuberculosis disease in high-transmission areas, as per the findings published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

‘Treatment completion rates of weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months found to be superior to 6 months of daily isoniazid.’

Participants were screened for tuberculosis symptoms at months 0 to 3 and 12 of each study year and at months 12 and 24. Treatment completion rates and the effectiveness of the different regimens were compared.



Short-course, weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months was associated with much higher treatment completion rates compared with standard daily isoniazid for 6 months.







In the WHIP3TB trial, researchers hypothesized that, among persons with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy, treatment completion of weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months would be superior to 6 months of daily isoniazid, and that annual weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months would be more effective than a single round.