Shorter Course of Rifapentine-isoniazid Linked to Higher Treatment Completion Rates

Treatment completion rate was higher among HIV patients who were assigned a shorter course of rifapentine-isoniazid therapy to prevent tuberculosis disease compared to those taking a longer course.
Second round of treatment provided no additional protection from developing tuberculosis disease in high-transmission areas, as per the findings published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
In the WHIP3TB trial, researchers hypothesized that, among persons with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy, treatment completion of weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months would be superior to 6 months of daily isoniazid, and that annual weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months would be more effective than a single round.
‘Treatment completion rates of weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months found to be superior to 6 months of daily isoniazid.’
Participants were screened for tuberculosis symptoms at months 0 to 3 and 12 of each study year and at months 12 and 24. Treatment completion rates and the effectiveness of the different regimens were compared.
Short-course, weekly rifapentine and isoniazid for 3 months was associated with much higher treatment completion rates compared with standard daily isoniazid for 6 months.
Source: Medindia
