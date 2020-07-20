School-based Eye Screening Programs Found 1 in 10 Children Had Vision Problems

Implementing school-based vision screening can detect undiagnosed visual problems in kindergarten children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.



"These are practical details needed by funders to make decisions about implementing school-based vision screening," writes Dr. Mayu Nishimura, Department of Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour, McMaster University, Hamilton, and Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Toronto, with coauthors.

‘Vision problems can lead to amblyopia, also known as lazy eye and potential learning problems. ’





Adequate follow-up care, such as visits to eye care professionals, prescriptions for glasses, appointment reminders, and information about the importance of treatment, are critical to ensuring a vision screening program's success.



"Feasibility of a school-based vision screening program to detect undiagnosed visual problems in kindergarten children in Ontario" is published July 20, 2020.



Researchers offered vision screening to 5884 children in junior and senior kindergarten at 43 schools in 15 Ontario communities from October 2015 to June 2017. Most children participated, and just under half of the participants were referred for follow-up eye exams. More than 10% of children (516) who were screened were found to have a visual problem during the follow-up eye exam. For 67% of the children found to have a visual problem, this was their first eye exam. Amblyopia was found in 164 children (3.4%), and 458 (9.5%) children were prescribed glasses.