Safe Diwali: 7 Simple Measures to be Taken at Home

It's Diwali and everyone is in a holiday mood. To ensure that we have a safe and healthy Diwali, it is necessary to educate people about the general measures to be taken while bursting fireworks at home.
Here are few tips from Dr. Sushmita Dhavan, Dermatologist and Aesthetic surgeon, Aster CMI hospital, Bangalore on measures to be taken for a safe Diwali.
Happy, safe and healthy Diwali from Medindia
- Wear cotton clothes before starting fireworks
- Keep a bucket of water handy before you start the fireworks. It should be at an easily accessible place, so that if any burns happen you can dip the part in water
- If you sustain any burns, immediately dip your affected part in water or hold it under cold running water. Doing so will minimize the injury
- If the area burnt develops blisters, don't rupture or peel the blister - the blister acts as a natural dressing for underlying raw area
- Apply plain antibiotic ointment on the burn area. Avoid applying mud, toothpaste, lime etc as it can act as focus of infection
- Visit your nearest doctor if burn sustained is large
- If you are diabetic or a patient with chronic kidney disease and you have sustained burns, visit a doctor immediately to prevent infection
Source: Medindia