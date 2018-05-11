medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Safe Diwali: 7 Simple Measures to be Taken at Home

by Hannah Joy on  November 5, 2018 at 3:19 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

It's Diwali and everyone is in a holiday mood. To ensure that we have a safe and healthy Diwali, it is necessary to educate people about the general measures to be taken while bursting fireworks at home.
Safe Diwali: 7 Simple Measures to be Taken at Home
Safe Diwali: 7 Simple Measures to be Taken at Home

Here are few tips from Dr. Sushmita Dhavan, Dermatologist and Aesthetic surgeon, Aster CMI hospital, Bangalore on measures to be taken for a safe Diwali.

  1. Wear cotton clothes before starting fireworks
  2. Keep a bucket of water handy before you start the fireworks. It should be at an easily accessible place, so that if any burns happen you can dip the part in water
  3. If you sustain any burns, immediately dip your affected part in water or hold it under cold running water. Doing so will minimize the injury
  4. If the area burnt develops blisters, don't rupture or peel the blister - the blister acts as a natural dressing for underlying raw area
  5. Apply plain antibiotic ointment on the burn area. Avoid applying mud, toothpaste, lime etc as it can act as focus of infection
  6. Visit your nearest doctor if burn sustained is large
  7. If you are diabetic or a patient with chronic kidney disease and you have sustained burns, visit a doctor immediately to prevent infection
Happy, safe and healthy Diwali from Medindia

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration

Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive