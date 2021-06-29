Role of Power in Happy Relationships

‘Couples need to be able to make decisions about aspects that are important to both of them in order to be satisfied with the relationship.’

says Robert Körner from the Institute of Psychology at MLU. Earlier studies show that there was rarely a balance of power within couples.Most of the time, men had more influence on decisions than women. However, traditional gender roles have changed.says Körner.Together with Professor Astrid Schütz, a personality researcher from the University of Bamberg, he investigated how power and the perception of power impact couples. They interviewed 181 heterosexual couples who had been living together for at least one month. The respondents were between 18 and 71 years old and had been in a relationship for an average of eight years.The team investigated how actual and perceived power influence different aspects of a relationship - such as satisfaction and commitment - and how they affect the quality of that relationship. The survey included questions about the admiration for one's partner, trust, sexual satisfaction, feelings of oppression and constraint, as well as a commitment and willingness to invest in the relationship.Körner explains.The results of the study show that men still had more positional power - based on higher income and higher education. The need to make decisions in general was also stronger among the men on average.Interestingly, however, the two factors did not appear to influence the quality of the relationship that the couple experienced. The same applies to the balance of power: Even if men and women within the same couple were very similar with regard to the measured traits, no connection to relationship quality could be found.says Körner.The happiest couples were those in which both partners reported a high sense of personal power.Körner concludes.In most of these couples, both sexes stated that they were able to assert their preferences when making decisions that are important to them. According to psychologist Schütz, this is not necessarily a contradiction.However, it appears that both parties need to be able to make decisions about aspects that are important to them in order to be satisfied with the relationship.Source: Eurekalert