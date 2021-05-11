About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Risky COVID-19 Gene Common Among South Asians

by Angela Mohan on November 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Risky COVID-19 Gene Common Among South Asians

New gene found to double the risk of lung failure and death from COVID-19, as per scientists.

Around 60% of South Asians and 15% Europeans carry the high-risk version of the gene. Vaccines are key and help significantly reduce these risks, researchers say.

Advertisement


Researchers used a combination of artificial intelligence and new molecular technology to pinpoint the exact gene - called LZTFL1 - responsible for the increased risks.

They estimate the risky version of the gene is present in about 2% of people from African-Caribbean backgrounds and 1.8% of people of East Asian descent.
Advertisement

The study findings could partly explain the reason for excess deaths in some communities in the UK and the impact of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

Prof James Davies, a geneticist at Oxford University, Radcliffe Department of Medicine and a senior author of the paper, said: The genetic factor we have found explains why some people get very seriously ill after coronavirus infection. There is a single gene that confers quite a significant risk to people of south Asian background.

The findings needed more confirmation and that genetic explanations should not overshadow other potentially more significant socioeconomic risk factors faced by ethnic minorities, including workplace exposure and unequal access to healthcare.

The gene, which was previously unstudied, was found to act as a switch to turn on a crucial defence mechanism that prevents the coronavirus from entering epithelial cells that line the lung.

Although we cannot change our genetics, our results show that the people with the higher-risk gene are likely to particularly benefit from vaccination" said Davies. Since the genetic signal affects the lung rather than the immune system, it means that the increased risk should be cancelled out by the vaccine.

Unlike the excess risk seen in black populations in the first wave, in south Asian groups there remained a significant unexplained risk once socio-economic factors were taken into account. The Genetic factors would account for a large proportion of that" said Davies.

Raghib Ali, of the University of Cambridge and an independent expert adviser on COVID-19 and ethnicity to the Race Disparity Unit in the Cabinet Office, said: This is an important study which contributes to our ongoing efforts to understand the causes of the higher death rates from COVID in some ethnic groups and specifically as to why their outcomes or survival from COVID are worse after infection.

However, others urged caution. Nazrul Islam, of Oxford University, Nuffield Department of Population Health, pointed out that some ethnicities are not well represented in the large genetic databases used to determine the prevalence of particular genes such as LZTHL1.

The study is published in the journal Nature Genetics



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Five Simple Tips to Manage Diabetes During Pandemic
Pregnant Women With Allergy Should be Tested to Down Antibio... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Weaver Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close